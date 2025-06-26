Nestor Archival questions delayed June 30 turnover from Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. on Thursday warned that the transition process has hit a snag, with no official turnover of documents yet from the outgoing administration just days before he assumes office at noon on June 30.

This comes despite a promising start to the transition, which opened with a cordial first meeting that ended in “harmonious hugs and laughter.”

But with only hours left before he formally takes over, Archival said the full picture of the city’s financial status remains elusive, and that has him “worried.”

“Kahibaw ko pag fuel gyud sa atong revenue mao gyud atong kwarta but ang problema dili pa gyud gihapon ko makakuha ug total picture, the real financial status kay as expected karon na unta tong semaha nga ma turnover, [but] ang problema lang nganong didto na sa petsa 30 unya taman ra sa 12 noon,” Archival said in an interview on June 26.

“Maybe it’s unfair if alas dose but mag sugod tas 8am but imagine unsa ka daghan nga offices na iturnover mao na nga nirequest ko nga maturnover na unta unsay mga status sa atong mga offices and act on things nga angay nato i-act,” he added.

He confirmed that while some items have been handed over informally, there has been no official turnover from the departments.

“Basically wala pay na turnover bisan usa, naay few items nga nakuha but it’s not official coming sa mga department,” he said.

Asked if the delay could disrupt public services, Archival said, “I think dili ra siguro, but to go forward, lisod. Ang ako lang, I’m going to coordinate with department heads.”

He also said he has not received any explanation from the camp outgoing mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia why the full transition is set at the last minute.

“Wala. Wala ko kabalo. I don’t know. I’m expecting the mayor is here already, but wala paman siguro,” Archival said.

Archival expressed concern that with so many departments involved, there may not be enough time to properly assess and verify records.

“I think so because sa gisulti 12 noon ra sila sa June 30. If that’s the case, how can you thoroughly turn over so many departments and naa pay so many questions?” he said.

Budget concerns spark early tension

The seeming cracks in the transition began to show after Archival raised concerns over the city’s fiscal state, specifically, whether there is enough budget left to pay for job-order (JO) workers and existing projects.

This followed outgoing Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s statement on June 17 that the city has P12.1 billion in bank deposits and no debts.

Archival, however, said, “I respect what the mayor said. But from the early reports I’ve seen, I’m not sure if that’s enough. We’re spending about P40 million per week on our JOs. That’s tentative, but I fear it may not be sustainable.”

He pointed out that if Cebu City earns around P10 billion a year, the current P12 billion on hand seems difficult to reconcile.

“If our revenue is P10 billion a year, there’s no reason we should be spending P12 billion,” he said.

“We’re checking. That P12 billion may have a basis, but I want to be sure,” Archival added.

City Hall priorities

Archival officially took his oath as Cebu City’s 29th mayor on Thursday, June 26, at Plaza Sugbo. His oath marks the beginning of a new administration following the one-year stint of incumbent Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who took over after the dismissal of Mayor Michael Rama.

Among Archival’s first executive actions was directing the desilting of major waterways following recent flooding, opening the 24-hour public library, and launching priority infrastructure and environmental programs.

“First open ang 24 hour nga public library, iopen nato ang road gikan sa IT Park padulong sa Banilad that was the agreement with Governor-elect Pam Baricuatro aron maka ease sa traffic, kay sige naman uwan karon akong tagaan direktiba ang DPS, Engineering aron ma desilt ang kasapaan kato gahapon nag ulan, nagbaha, so first oder of the day paninghuaon madali ug desilt and kasapaan,” Archival said.

Nestor Archival Sr., also flagged the city’s ballooning garbage cost.

“Ang atong syudad dako kaayo ug gasto sa garbage, P600 million per year, unya ang atong revenue is only P100 million. Dako kaayo ug deficit,” he said.

To address this, Archival vowed to push waste segregation, beginning with City Hall.

“Kinhanglan atong pasigdahan ang segregation sa tibuok syudad… unahon ang City Hall, kinahanglan ang City Hall example sa segregation,” he said.

He plans to tap groups that will buy recyclables and to organize officials for proper solid waste management.

“Katong recyclables pangitaan paagi naay usa ka kampanya mopalit sa plastics, atong iorganize ang officails para makahibaw,” Archival said.

Other priorities: CCMC, scholarships, food production

Archival also said he would form an audit team to look into the P700 million worth of projects awarded for the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

“Karon maghimo ko ug team para sa pag audit sa kakuwangan sa CCMC, hpefuly matnaw nga naa nay contractor na award aron makahibaw ta unsay mahuman sa 700 million na na award,” he said.

He will also push for increased food production and review the city’s scholarship program to ensure continued support for students.

“Daghan pa, but that’s a few of the priorities,” Nestor Archival Sr., said.

SOCA rescheduled

Meanwhile, the State of the City Address (SOCA) of outgoing Mayor Garcia, originally set for Friday, June 27, has been moved to Monday, June 30, at 8:30 a.m. at Plaza Sugbo.

Garcia’s camp said the postponement was due to “unavoidable circumstances.” It will now take place just hours before Archival officially begins his term at noon.

