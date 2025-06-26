Domestic violence: Jobless husband arrested for beating wife

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The wife-beating husband was arrested by police on Wednesday and could face jail term and a fine if found guilty of domestic violence.

Police arrested the jobless husband who allegedly beat his wife during a heated argument at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25.

The suspect, whose wife is determined to file appropriate charges, is currently in the custody of the Parian Police Station in downtown Cebu City.

Although police refused to disclose specific information about the suspect and the victim of domestic violence, they confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that they were husband and wife with a child. They also confirmed that the couple were residents of Brgy. T.Padilla in Cebu City.

According to the police, the couple had frequent fights over the past few days although no reason was revealed. It was so frequent that it became normal for the couple.

“Aduna nana sila’y previous na away. Kana bang ug sa uban pa “normal” na away pero dili gyud na normal kay bawal man gyud na ang makasakit. Pero sa ilaha kay ila nalang nang gidawat ba na part nana sa normal na kinabuhi sa asawa ug bana,” the police said.

(“They already had previous fights. The kind of fights that, for others, might seem ‘normal’—but in reality, it’s not normal because it’s never okay to hurt someone. But for them, it’s like they’ve accepted it as part of a normal married life.)

“Pero og moingon sila nga “kana gud among typical na lalis sir” which is kanang mga asawa ug bana. Naa gyud na’y panag lalis. Kato ra sigurong duha ambot sa kuan na niinit silang duha, pasabot ana nahinaykan ba, nahinaykan ug dapat,” the police continued.

(But when they say things like, ‘That’s just our typical argument, sir,’—you know, couples do argue—it’s like they’ve normalized it. Maybe that last time, it was just the two of them again, and for some reason, things got more heated than usual. That means someone lost control—someone lost control, and they shouldn’t have.)

According to the police, the victim of domestic violence revealed that her husband previously tried to hurt her multiple times, but the last time was the worst.

Police also revealed that the victim managed to secure a medical certificate that proved she was physically abused.

“Karon, makaingon gyud mi nga ang iyahang (victim) gi allegar kay tinuod na gyud kay naa ma’y medical certificate,” police said.

(Now, we can really say that what the victim is alleging is true because there is a medical certificate.)

The suspect will be facing charges for violating the Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004, which was already filed by the victim, police said.

Specific penalties depend on the nature and severity of the offense, but generally include imprisonment for 1 month and 1 day up to 20 years, and fines ranging from P100,000 to P300,000.

