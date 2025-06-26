Nestor Archival defends ‘betrayal’ claims from vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. on Thursday, June 26, broke his silence over accusations of “betrayal” from Carbon Market vendors and civil society groups following the approval of Cebu City’s revised zoning ordinance, saying it would have been “unfair” to stop the process after years of delay.

“Kung imo tan-awon ang pronouncements sa mga tawo nga nireklamo, murag ni-betray ko. Mao na siguro ang nisulod sa ilang utok because they wanted to have more,” Archival told reporters after his oath-taking as Cebu City mayor.

The newly approved zoning ordinance, passed on third and final reading by the outgoing Cebu City Council on June 25, aims to update the city’s 30-year-old zoning law to align with the newly approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP). This sparked outrage among vendors, who had been calling for a moratorium and wider public consultation.

Archival, however, stressed that the ordinance, meant to align the city’s land use policy with the long-delayed CLUP, was overdue and crucial for Cebu City to access development funding and infrastructure support.

“The CLUP has been there. Wala ta’y klarong housing projects kay wala tay CLUP. Wala tay national grants kay wala tay CLUP. So karon nga na-approve na, bisan gani ako, I asked [Councilor Jocelyn] Joy [Pesquera] nga i-defer, pero wala siya [because] this is good legislation. This is good for the city,” he explained.

‘Unfair to stop now’

Archival dismissed calls to halt the ordinance’s passage, saying stakeholders had ample time to raise objections.

“If muingon ka hunongon, I think that’s unfair because you had all the time,” he said. “Now nga mayor nako, with Tommy [Osmeña] as vice mayor, we can all say review it, i-review nato tanan. But why make this kind of situation? This is too early.”

He also pointed out that delays in the approval of the CLUP and the accompanying zoning ordinance would reset years of technical planning and possibly send the process “back to zero.”

“Kung dili mahitabo ang CLUP karon, all the documents worked on for so many years mabalik sa uno. It took a lot of time,” Archival said.

He emphasized that zoning functions as the “vehicle” of the CLUP and is essential to guide urban development and reduce reliance on costly variance applications.

Vendors disappointed but hopeful

Carbon Market vendors, however, were deeply disheartened by the ordinance’s passage. In a joint statement released Thursday by groups including Carbonhanong Alyansa, CEMVEDCO, and CCUVA, vendors said the approval felt like a “betrayal.”

“We had hoped for greater public engagement, especially during the final deliberations. The silence of some city officials, particularly BOPK councilors, whom we expected to speak up with us, was especially felt,” they said.

The vendors had signed a covenant with Archival and Osmeña on June 12, committing to declare Carbon as a Cultural and Heritage Zone, protect vendor livelihoods, and review the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA).

While dismayed, they said they remain “hopeful the new administration will champion inclusive and transparent governance.”

Walkout at the council

Mayor-elect Archival’s absence during the final vote on Wednesday fueled further criticism.

Civil society leader Bimbo Fernandez, speaking on behalf of the vendors, said they felt “terribly betrayed” when Archival quietly left the session hall before the ordinance was approved.

“We’re just asking for a chance to review and discuss. We didn’t ask for rejection—just for time,” Fernandez said.

Outgoing Councilor Noel Wenceslao defended the ordinance, saying critics misunderstood its intent.

“Actually, lahi man gud. Wala gyud sila kasabot. Ang zoning ordinance kinahanglan gyud siya ma-revise because since 1996, wala na ma-update,” he explained.

He added that even areas like Talamban still appeared as agricultural zones under the old law, despite being fully urbanized.

Pesquera: Carbon has long been commercial

Outgoing Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, author of the ordinance, said Carbon Market had already been classified as commercial in earlier laws and that the new ordinance only aligned city zoning with the approved CLUP.

“If muingon ta nga government property, correct. But public markets? Poblacion Pardo? Labangon? That’s commercial. So what’s the difference between Carbon and those smaller markets?” she said.

Pesquera added that failure to update the zoning ordinance would jeopardize Cebu City’s access to national infrastructure and housing grants.

Meanwhile, Nestor Archival, while asserting that he had always supported the Carbon vendors, even when he was a councilor, reminded them that he is now in a stronger position to support their cause.

“I told them I am the mayor already. Unya muingon mo ibaligya ang Carbon? Unsaon man na pagbaligya nga naa nay contract? I stood by them before, and I still stand by them now. But I am the mayor of everybody,” he said.

