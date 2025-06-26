One-legged vendor offers cold treats, life lessons and inspiration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Losing one leg to an accident does not mean that one cannot earn money to feed one’s family.

Christopher Elariog, who is known in the streets of Alabang in Muntinlupa as “Topher Putol,” proves this point.

Elariog, who is a 45-year-old vendor selling ice cream popsicles, can be seen hopping on one leg with a crutch on the other side to support him as he crosses the streets in Alabang carrying the wooden box containing his cold products to sell to customers along the road.

READ: A sporting chance: How community organized sports events are empowering PWDs

He hops and walks with a crutch along the stretch of road or waits at the roadside for customers along Commerce Avenue in the area.

He said he had to earn money to feed his family.

Elariog has a wife and three kids to feed and raise. They are the ones that keep him going despite the challenges and hardships he faces of selling popsicles in the stretch of road in Alabang.

“Ako po ay kasulukuyang nagtitinda dito sa Alabang pero kadalasan dito ako sa Commerce Avenue at iniikot ko po ito buong mag-araw o mapagabi para makapagbenta. Minsan kumikita ako ng P300, pinakamataas na P500,” Elariog told CDN Digital in an chat interview.

(I am at present selling here in Alabang, but most of the time, here in Commerce Avenue and I ply my trade for the whole day or into the evening just so I can sell and earn money. Sometimes, I earn P300, the highest I have earned so far is P500.)

READ: Registered PWDs in PH now at 2.5M

Elariog said he had been doing this for 12 years already.

How he lost his leg

He also said that there was a time that he had both legs and could walk with both legs.

But an accident with a bicycle while he was selling popsicles ended with him losing his leg.

“Ang paa ko ay naputol nong kabataan ko pa nong nagtitinda ako ng ice cream,” said Elariog.

(My leg was amputated when I was in my teens while I was selling ice cream.)

“Nasabit yong sikad ko sa bisiklita (at) bigla po ako na na out balance na sanhi para tumama sa malaking bato ang aking paa. At ito ay aking hinayaan lang at akala ko na gagaling,” he said.

(The pedal of my bicycle got caught in something and I was suddenly out balanced, which caused my leg to hit a big rock. And I just let it be, believing the injury would heal.)

“Pero sa di ko inaasahan, namaga at lumala (ito) hanggang ito ay di ko na magalaw. At sa katagalan ito ay nabubulok at wala po akong choice kundi ipaputol,” said Elariog.

(Unfortunately, the leg swelled and this got worse until I could no longer move my leg. And eventually, it became ‘spoiled’ and I did not have a choice but to have it amputated.)

No time for self-pity

He could have felt sorry for himself, but then again he was a breadwinner and he had to find money to feed the family.

With raising the family as his incentive, Elariog, who hails from Pulang Lupa, Las Piñas, could not find time to feel pity for himself.

Others were depending on him to earn money.

So since then, he is seen selling popsicles, hopping and dragging himself with his crutch to go near a customer to make that sale and earn a few pesos per sale.

Viral video

Elariog’s determination and hard work to sell and earn recently got the eye of a netizen, who filmed him while he was selling his cold goods on the road.

The video, showing Elariog’s daily grind, went viral and it even inspired others because they saw in the one-legged man resilience, determination and a positive attitude on life.

He has also admitted that he also received cash from strangers, who saw his efforts despite his condition.

Some of the netizens who saw his video also commented on it.

“Sakit sa puso makakita ng ganito, habang tayo nagrereklamo pa sa konting hirap pero sila pilit na lumalaban sa buhay ng patas,” the netizen, who took the video, wrote this as the uploaded video’s caption.

(It is really heartbreaking to see a person like this, while we complain of the simple challenges we meet, but they [referring to Elariog] forced to fight for a fair chance at life.)

Advice to PWDs

When asked what advice he could give to others, who have disabilities similar to his, he said to just keep on fighting despite the odds.

“Sa mga taong may kapansanan wag kayu sumuko. Imbes, ipakita nyu kung sino kayo kaya nyu din lumaban ng patas na katulad ko at hindi nagpapadaig sa kung ano man ang hamon sa buhay natin,” Christopher said.

(To those, who have disabilities, don’t give up. Instead, show them who you are that you can fight fair and square like me who refuse to be defeated from whatever challenges life throws at you.)

(To people with disabilities, don’t give up, instead show who you are, that you too can fight fairly like me and not give up on whatever challenges we face in life.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP