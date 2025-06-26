SHAABAA Season 28: Top 2 division semifinalists known

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The semifinal picture in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 is beginning to take shape after another action-packed game night at the Magis Eagles Arena last Wednesday, June 25.

In Division B, two squads have punched their tickets to the semifinals.

The still-undefeated Batch 2004-04’ The Win and the surging Batch 2005-Insular Square. Batch 2004 continued its dominant run, improving to 9-0 after crushing Batch 2012-Golden Dragon, 98–57.

Leading the charge was Kyle Valmoria, who notched a rare triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds, along with four steals and a block. Ervin Lopena added a double-double of his own with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Christopher Consunji and Jedd Ryan Go chipped in 16 and 15 points, respectively.

For Batch 2012, Arnel Cabañero tallied 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from slipping to 3–6 in the standings.

Meanwhile, Batch 2005 kept pace with a 74–63 win over Batch 2007-Knox Steel to lock in the No. 2 spot at 8–1 card. Daryle Tan led the way with a monster 24-point, 16-rebound performance. Antonio Datan also delivered a double-double with 16 points, 13 boards, four assists, and two blocks.

Despite the loss, Karl De Pio stood out for Batch 2007 with 21 points and 11 rebounds, but they now fall to 4–5, with their playoff chances hanging in the balance.

Both Batch 2004 and 2005 will enjoy twice-to-beat advantages in the playoffs.

DIVISION C LEADERS

Over in SHAABAA Season 28 Division C results, Batch 2018-Xchange Forex and Batch 2015-Imperial House Furniture have also locked in semifinal spots.

Batch 2018 stayed perfect at 8–0 after an 88–71 win against Batch 2004-Kilat’I Refreshments. Benedict Andre Chua dominated with a jaw-dropping 25-point, 23-rebound outing, along with six assists and three steals. Teammates Andrew Velasco (19 pts), Xavier Tarriman (17 pts), and Eroll Pastor (10 pts) all stepped up.

Despite a strong showing from RJ Dacalos, who had 27 points and 18 rebounds, Batch 2004 dropped to 2–4.

Batch 2015, meanwhile, holds a 5–0 record at second place. Even if Batch 2021-FADI finishes with the same 5–2 slate, Batch 2015 leads the head-to-head tiebreaker.

DIPUTADO DROPS 70 POINTS

Pro baller Adven Jess Diputado may have etched his name in SHAABAA history after dropping a jaw-dropping 70 points in Batch 2012-Harley Davidson’s 131–97 rout of Batch 2011-Onses in Division B.

Diputado was unstoppable, hitting 32 of 46 shots for an ultra-efficient 70% field goal clip. He added 13 rebounds and two assists to complete a double-double.

SHAABAA officials are currently verifying if this sets a new league scoring record, possibly eclipsing performances by former standouts Dawn Ochea and Uriel Avila.

On the losing end, Kiefer Lim refused to go quietly, putting up a remarkable 59-point, 11-rebound performance for Batch 2011, though it came up short.

Batch 2012 improved to 6–3, while eliminating Batch 2011 from semifinal contention at 3–6.

OTHER RESULTS

In other SHAABAA Season 28 Division B matches, Batch 2025-Rufrance LPG and Check Technologies pulled off a tight 89–86 win over Batch 2023-Kaway. Meanwhile, 2K Core Pacific returned to the win column with a lopsided 99–57 victory over Magis Medical Fund.

