Mandaue City transition team finds slaughterhouse in deplorable state

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The transition team of the incoming administration in Mandaue City has begun inspecting government offices and facilities, including the city-run hog slaughterhouse in Barangay Labogon.

The inspection was led by incoming City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Malig-on said the visit came in response to concerns raised during meetings with department heads as part of the transition process. He described the current state of the facility as “deplorable,” emphasizing that it has long required attention and rehabilitation.

The slaughterhouse is reportedly in poor condition, with a holed roof, damaged comfort rooms, and substandard sanitation.

According to reports, structural damage to the slaughterhouse was already evident as early as 2019. Mechanized equipment is no longer operational, and the situation worsened further after Typhoon Odette struck in late 2021.

“Ingon sila dugay na ing-ani. Akoang punto, ngano’ng wala man natandog? You can just imagine, importante man kaayo ang health sa atoang konsumidor to make sure nga atoang pasilidad is up to the standards,” said Malig-on.

(They said it’s been like this for a long time. My point is, why hasn’t anything been done? You can just imagine—our consumers’ health is very important, so we have to make sure our facility is up to standards.)

Reports submitted to the transition team indicate that the facility has reverted to manual slaughtering—a significant downgrade from its previous “Double A” rating, which denotes compliance with national standards for hygienic and efficient operations.

Malig-on underscored that evaluating public facilities is a key priority during the transition phase to identify urgent areas for rehabilitation and service improvement. He said they will consult experts to determine whether rehabilitation is viable or if other options should be considered.

“Ang amo lang nga nacomfirm namo ang estorya—nga ing-ani diay ka ‘deplorable’ ang state sa atoang slaughterhouse—for a city that prides itself as a highly urbanized city,” he added.

(What we’ve only confirmed is the story—that our slaughterhouse is indeed in such a deplorable state—for a city that prides itself on being a highly urbanized city.)

The team also investigated reports that private individuals have been using the facility for lechon roasting.

One of them, Reno Pepito, confirmed that he pays P2.10 per kilo of pig and an additional P55 for using the facility.

Jose Brobo, a member of the group Lechon ng Mandaue (LAMI), said they appealed to the city government to reopen the slaughterhouse after it was shut down following Typhoon Odette.

Outgoing City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan declined to comment in detail but noted via message that the facility had previously been considered for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“We planned to open it for PPP. There were interested parties who wanted to make unsolicited proposals, pero sila na ana,” said Calipayan.

(We planned to open it for PPP. There were interested parties who wanted to make unsolicited proposals, but it was up to them.)

In addition to the slaughterhouse, the transition team also inspected other government-run facilities, including Norkis Park and the City Hospital Office.

