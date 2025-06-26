Rukiya Anpo plans to build sports facility for Filipino youth

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japanese kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star Rukiya Anpo is hoping to build a sports facility in the Philippines in the future to help train young children, especially those from underprivileged communities.

Anpo, who is currently in Cebu studying English at an ESL school, recently visited the Naba Badjao community in Barangay Mambaling. There, he treated around a thousand Badjao children to a Jollibee meal as part of a feeding program.

Seeing the living conditions of the Badjao families firsthand left a strong impression on the Japanese fighter, prompting him to think of a more lasting way to help.

“I have a huge plan, which came out of the blue,” Anpo said.

“I got the idea during the feeding program, also with the influence of Manny Pacquiao. Hopefully, in the future, I can set up a sports facility.”

Anpo said he wants to introduce children to martial arts not just as a sport, but also as a way to teach discipline, perseverance, and self-worth. He credits his own success and rise to fame in Japan’s kickboxing scene to the values he learned through combat sports.

“It’s one thing to help the less fortunate, but it’s more than just giving food,” he said.

“It’s also about educating them through sports and showing them how to work hard. Everybody has potential.”

While the idea is still in its early stages, Anpo hopes to talk with his friend Manny Pacquiao, whom he fought in a high-profile exhibition match last year at the Tokyo Dome, to explore how to make the project a reality.

“I’m not really thinking of a rematch with Manny since we’re already good friends,” said Anpo, the K-1 super lightweight champion.

“But I know about his political career, and I want to use that connection and influence to see how we can help more Filipinos—not just in the ring, but in life.”

Anpo has been in Cebu for several weeks, not only to learn English but also to recover from recent surgery on his injured left hand.

He plans to stay for several more months as he continues his studies and gets to know more about Cebu and its people.

