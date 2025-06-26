Gullas Tennis Cup returns in October after six-year hiatus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a six-year break, one of the country’s longest-running tennis tournaments, the Gullas Tennis Cup, is making its highly anticipated return this October.

Last held in 2018, the Gullas Tennis Cup — widely considered the pride of Cebu tennis — marks its 24th anniversary this year. Its revival brings renewed hope for the development of young tennis talents in the region, with organizers promising a more exciting and sustainable event.

This year’s edition introduces several changes aimed at elevating the tournament experience for both players and spectators.

In a press conference on Thursday, tournament organizers — including UV Board of Trustees member John Vicente Gullas, UV AVP for Admin and Finance Jose Miguel Gullas, long-time tournament supporter JT Gullas, former Cebu Sports Commission Chairman John Pages, and tournament director Jun Tabura — pledged to deliver a top-quality event focused on grassroots development.

Sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) as a Group 2 category tournament, the Gullas Cup aims to discover the next generation of stars — possibly the next Alex Eala. While Eala never competed in the tournament, her rise to international fame continues to inspire many young Filipino netters, making this tournament especially timely.

“She didn’t get to join the Gullas Cup because she was spotted early and given a scholarship by the Rafael Nadal Academy. But had we continued the tournament without the pandemic, I’m sure she would have joined,” said Pages during the presser at the University of the Visayas (UV) Main Campus.

“We had Francis Casey ‘Niño’ Alcantara play in the Cup when he was just 12. That shows the level of talent we’ve been able to attract.”

According to Jose Miguel Gullas, this year’s relaunch is also a tribute to their family’s legacy in Philippine tennis — especially his grandfather, Jose “Dodong” Gullas, who organized the tournament and dedicated much of his life to youth sports.

As part of that tribute, the tournament will introduce the Fritz Tabura Award, named after the long-time tournament director who recently passed away. His son, Jun Tabura, now oversees the tournament’s technical operations.

“I want to renew my grandfather’s commitment to discovering and developing tennis talents. This won’t be a one-time event — we want this to be a long-term program,” said Jose Miguel Gullas. “This year, we’re also honoring the legacy of Fritz Tabura by awarding the most outstanding male and female players of the tournament.”

John Vicente Gullas recalled how the tournament began nearly three decades ago.

“We started back in 1995 at the Cebu Country Club courts. It was just an exhibition then. When we last held it in 2018, it was the only tournament outside Manila to be granted Group 1 status by PHILTA,” he said.

The 2025 Gullas Tennis Cup will feature 10 singles categories: 10-under unisex; 12-under boys and girls; 14-under boys and girls; 16-under boys and girls; and 18-under boys and girls.

Registration opens in July. Fees are set at P400 for a single entry and P700 for two categories. Matches will be held at two indoor venues: Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Barangay Pardo, and Citigreen Tennis Courts in Barangay Mambaling.

