Talisay’s biggest fire this year leaves nearly 1,000 homeless

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nearly 1,000 residents lost their homes when a massive fire broke out in a riverside community in Talisay City, in what local officials considered the biggest fire to hit the city this year.

The blaze broke out around 2:11 p.m. in a residential area right underneath the Mananga Bridge in Sitio Mananga II, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City. It lasted for more than two hours, with alarm levels raised in quick succession.

When the fire was put out, the houses of close to 1,000 residents were reduced to ash.

“Mao ni ang pinakadako nga sunog nga akong naagian sa unom ka tuig nako isip Mayor. Nearly 1,000 individuals ang naapektuhan. It’s heartbreaking to see such loss and pain in our community,” said Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas.

(This is the biggest fire I have encountered in my six years as Mayor. Nearly 1,000 individuals were affected. It’s heartbreaking to see such loss and pain in our community.)

The first alarm was declared at 2:13 p.m., the second at 2:17 p.m., the third at 2:27 p.m., and the fourth at 2:43 p.m. Task Force Alpha was activated at 2:50 p.m.

Many of the homes in the area were made of light materials, contributing to the rapid spread of the flames. Additionally, firefighters experienced difficulties accessing the fire site due to narrow pathways and the Mananga River right beside the affected community.

The blaze reportedly started in the residence of Analiza Banguisio and quickly spread to neighboring houses.

A total of 13 firefighters, 14 auxiliary volunteers, and 2 ambulance units responded to the incident.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and no fatalities were reported.

The fire damaged around 1,700 square meters of residential property, with the cost of damages estimated at ₱2,550,000.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage. Fire Officer 2 Mar Dee II A. Auxtero, a fire investigator from the Talisay City Fire Office, is urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

In the meantime, the Talisay City Government vowed that it will process financial assistance for all fire victims, most of whom are currently staying in nearby evacuation centers and barangay gymnasiums, so they can get back on their feet as soon as possible.

“We have started a donation drive para matabangan ang atong mga kaigsuonan. Nangayo pud mi og suporta sa national offices para mas daghan pa ang mahatag nato,” Gullas added.

(We have started a donation drive to help our fellow citizens. We also asked for support from national offices so we can provide even more assistance.)

The city will also pursue legal action if investigators find anyone responsible for the fire, the mayor said.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP