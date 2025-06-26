Mandaue set for smooth leadership transition on Monday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Incoming Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and his team will attend the flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday, June 30, joining outgoing officials in a show of unity as part of a peaceful transition of leadership.

Mayor Glenn Bercede confirmed that the handover between his administration and the incoming team has been “smooth and harmonious,” with both sides collaborating to ensure uninterrupted public service.

“First time ni nga ingon ani nga naay turnover nga ingon ani mahitabo, sauna wala man,” said Bercede.

(This is the first time that a turnover like this is happening; it didn’t happen like this before.)

Later that day, during the Sangguniang Panlungsod session, the incoming officials will also attend the official turnover proceedings included in the session’s agenda.

In line with the smooth transition, incoming department heads and other key personnel have already started observing daily operations in their respective offices.

This early familiarization is intended to help maintain continuity in service delivery.

“We will come ready ba, dili ig ka June 30 wala mi kalibutan unsay actual set-up,” said Malig-on.

(We will come prepared, not clueless about the actual set-up when June 30 arrives.)

Bercede said that the incoming administration had formally requested permission for their personnel to observe operations—a request his office approved to allow shadowing of current department heads and staff.

The official turnover and assumption of duties by Mayor Ouano and his team is scheduled for Monday afternoon, June 30.

