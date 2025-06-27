Mactan Expo Center eyed for 2026 ASEAN tourism confab hosting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The upcoming Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-Lapu City is eyed as one of the possible venues for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Tourism Forum (ATF) in 2026, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said Thursday.

The ATF includes the Asean Tourism Ministers’ Meeting, which will convene in the province of Cebu in January 2026.

The event is part of the strings of regional meetings taking place in the country as the Philippines assumes ASEAN chairmanship next year.

“No less than our First Lady (Liza Araneta-Marcos) has come to Cebu to inspect the possible venues, both for accommodation as well as for the actual plenary meetings,” Frasco said in an interview on the sidelines of the 2025 Cebu Tourism Forum.

“We are confident that with Megaworld on board, the Mactan Expo Center can serve as a very attractive and viable destination for the Asean Tourism Forum,” she added.

Frasco said the upcoming Philippine hosting is a recognition of Cebu’s position as a premier destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

The Mactan Expo Center, a P1.5-billion Megaworld project, is scheduled for completion in December 2025.

The infrastructure, which can accommodate up to 2,600 people, would be an addition to the growing number of MICE and event spaces in the province, on top of the NUSTAR Convention Center and IC3 Convention Center in Cebu City.

The Tourism chief, meanwhile, said the DOT is also in coordination with the local government and local tourism stakeholders to “fully maximize” the opportunities the anticipated ATF could bring to Cebu.

The ATF is expected to include a travel exchange component to connect ASEAN buyers and sellers, who offer diverse range of destination products and services. (PNA)

