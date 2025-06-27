Daily Gospel, June 27

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 27, 2025, which is the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 15, 3-7.

Jesus addressed this parable to the Pharisees and scribes:

“What man among you having a hundred sheep and losing one of them would not leave the ninety-nine in the desert and go after the lost one until he finds it?

And when he does find it, he sets it on his shoulders with great joy and, upon his arrival home, he calls together his friends and neighbors and says to them, ‘Rejoice with me because I have found my lost sheep.’

I tell you, in just the same way there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous people who have no need of repentance.”

Source: Dailygospel.org