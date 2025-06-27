DTI: Prices of basic goods remain stable amid global risks

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has intensified its nationwide price monitoring to ensure that prices of basic goods and prime commodities remain stable amid international geopolitical tensions.

The DTI in a statement assured the public that a steady supply of basic goods is available and that it is actively working with manufacturers to keep prices reasonable.

READ:

“We understand that even slight increases in the prices of basic goods can be felt deeply by ordinary Filipino families. This is why, in line with President Marcos Jr.’s directive, we are stepping up our nationwide monitoring efforts and working closely with industry players to prevent any unjustified price hikes,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said.

The DTI’s collaboration with local government units and other agencies includes implementing price stabilization measures to ensure essential products remain accessible and affordable and prices of basic goods are stable.

The latest Suggested Retail Price (SRP) Bulletin is accessible on the DTI website. Consumers are urged to report retailers, distributors, and manufacturers selling above the SRPs via One-DTI (1-384) Hotline or email, [email protected] or [email protected].

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP