Passenger with undeclared cash of $580,000, P1.2M nabbed at NAIA
MANILA, Philippines — A passenger with undeclared cash amounting to P1.2 million and US$580,000 was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on Wednesday.
“The discovery was made during a routine X-ray screening of the passenger’s checked-in baggage bound for Hong Kong,” the Bureau of Customs said in a statement on Thursday.
“Upon examination, bundles of cash concealed inside the luggage were uncovered, none of which had been declared, in violation of applicable laws,” Customs added.
However, Customs did say he may face a case for violating Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act; RA 7653 or the New Central Bank Act; and RA 9160 or the Anti-Money Laundering Act.
The bureau also said the passenger with undeclared cash may have also violated the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas manual of regulations on foreign exchange transactions.
