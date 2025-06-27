cdn mobile

Christ-like cloud formation fascinates devotees in Naga City

By: Charie Abarca - Reporter - Inquirer.net | June 27,2025 - 09:05 AM

Christ-like clouds

Clouds that appear to be taking the shape of Jesus in Naga City. Photo courtesy of Viral Press via Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic devotees were stunned upon seeing a cloud formation resembling the figure of Jesus Christ.

The Christ-like cloud formation was seen near Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga City following a mass.

Reports say the cloud formation was seen ahead of National Youth Day.

The state weather bureau said on its website that clouds are formed when water vapor, which is an invisible gas, condenses and turns into a liquid

“This liquid collects on particles such as dust in the air (called condensation nuclei) and becomes visible. Factors that determine when condensation may occur are air temperature, air pressure at a given altitude, the movement of the air, and its moisture content,” it said.

According to the state weather bureau, cloud formation can occur at warm and cold fronts, at the side of a mountain where air flows up and then cools as it rises higher into the atmosphere (called orographic uplift), and when warm air blows over a colder surface such as a cool body of water.

TAGS: clouds, figures, Naga City
