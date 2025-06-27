BE-to-BE Jet Ski Ride Makes a Splash with First Ride

BE Mactan Resort in Cebu and BE Grand Resort in Bohol, in partnership with RDAK Powersports and the Watercraft Association of Cebu (WAC), organized the Revolution Ride (REVRIDE) 2025 on June 21-22, 2025.

REVRIDE 2025 symbolized a bold step forward in sports tourism. With this event, BE Resorts demonstrated its ability to turn water adventures into an exciting attraction for guests and participants alike.

This is the first BE-to-BE jet ski ride and it made waves, perfectly combining adventure and the beauty of the Visayan waters. It was a celebration of thrills and unforgettable experiences, and reaffirmed BE’s passion for delivering exceptional moments for their guests.

Stretching from BE Mactan in Cebu to BE Grand in Panglao, Bohol, the route for this daring adventure took participants through stunning coastal and river views. The expedition began at BE Mactan, passed through Calape and the Loay seas and rivers, and culminated at the luxurious BE Grand Resort.

The two-day event tested skill and spirit. Twenty-four participants showcased their expertise, including watercraft enthusiasts, jet ski riders, and yacht owners.

Giles Benedicto, Associate Director of Corporate Finance for the BE Group of Companies, spoke about the meticulous planning behind the event. “We had to ensure that both BE Resort Mactan and BE Grand Resort Bohol provided a grand departure and an even more impressive arrival. It was worth it, and the grand welcome we received in Bohol, complete with drum beaters, was incredible.”

“We’re very passionate about creating memorable experiences for our guests,” said Stella Alberto, General Manager of BE Resort Mactan. “Whether it’s a serene beach escape or an adrenaline-pumping activity like this, we aim to craft moments as unforgettable as they are fun.” She added, “Mas lingaw, mas mahinumduman ka. That’s the BE experience.”

On the other hand, Rey Fabricante, General Manager of BE Grand Resort Bohol, highlighted the importance of their Panglao location. “BE Grand is situated right at the heart of Panglao’s adventure playground, making it the perfect venue for an event like REVRIDE 2025. Our accessible beach area allows us to host water sports activities like this with ease. We’re also grateful for the coordination with the Watercraft Association of Cebu and RDAK Powersports in making this event happen.”

The BE-to-BE jet ski ride became a reality through a collaboration effort with RDAK and WAC. Chris Vincent Aleman from WAC said, “We’re thrilled about the coordination between BE Group of Companies and RDAK Powersports. This event has proven to be a success, and we’re already looking forward to making it bigger and more exciting next year.”

The success of REVRIDE 2025 showed BE Resorts’ dedication to delivering exhilarating experiences that leave a mark through the breathtaking sights, skillful riding, and the warm camaraderie shared by participants. This event brought people together for a shared passion and unforgettable memories.

With plans already forming for next year, BE Resorts continues to set the bar high for adventure-filled getaways. Guests can rest assured that whether they’re looking to relax or rev up their adrenaline, BE Resorts has something unforgettable in store.

