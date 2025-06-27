Palace to Sara Duterte: Explain use of OVP resources in Australia visit

Vice President Sara Duterte, if she used government resources and performed official functions, must report to the Filipino nation the results of her recent visit to Australia, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The Palace sent the message to Duterte, who just returned to the country on Tuesday, just as she announced plans for her next foreign trips—to Kuwait and South Korea—to again join rallies organized by the Filipino migrants in those countries.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro said there are “ethical and accountability concerns” in Duterte’s statement that she was not in Melbourne for a holiday but was there to discuss with the Filipino community “ways [of going] forward for our country.”

“So, the question is, if this was not a personal trip, she should have been honest about the reason why she went to Australia … She used the [Office of the Vice President] Facebook, which is part of the government … so there will really be confusion, conflict of interest,” Castro said in Filipino during a press briefing.

“And since she has admitted that she was working as vice president, she went out of the country, [then] she needs to report to the public. What did she do in Australia? What were the results of her official functions in Australia? She must also report to the Filipino public who she was with and if she spent [for the travel expenses] of her companions,” Castro added.

‘Not on holiday’

Last Sunday, Duterte spoke at a “Free Duterte” rally in Melbourne, which was livestreamed on the OVP Facebook page.

She later told reporters, “I do not like traveling at all except for holidays and, clearly, I am not on holiday for this trip. I am here to discuss with the Filipino community on ways forward for our country and, of course, how we can push the administration to do more for our country.”

Duterte also mentioned that she “reach[ed] out” to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who “unfortunately” was not able to meet her during her visit.

Then on Wednesday, the Vice President criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for posing for “photo ops” at the destruction of illegal drugs at a waste management facility in Capas, Tarlac. She said such actions might “look good on paper or in photos,” but the President should ensure that Filipinos’ lives are improving.

In response, Castro said it was only right for Mr. Marcos to report his activities through the media as part of his accountability as the highest official in the land.

“The President’s work should be felt by the people. This is not just for photo ops. This is also a warning to criminals and an inspiration to our people who want the scourge of illegal drugs gone,” Castro said.

She also said the Chief Executive woke up early to go to Tarlac and do his job, instead of “going on vacation.”

More trips

Duterte, speaking to reporters in San Fernando City, Pampanga, on Wednesday, said a “Free Duterte” rally in Kuwait on Aug. 8 was already confirmed.

Another rally in South Korea scheduled on July 28, the same day when Mr. Marcos delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address, has been put on hold.

Aside from Australia, she had recently traveled to Qatar, the Netherlands and Malaysia.

She met with Qatar’s Filipino community in May before proceeding to The Hague, where she attended a rally in support of her detained father, former President Rodrigo Duterte. She also celebrated her birthday on May 30 with him.

Earlier this month, she went to Kuala Lumpur to attend an OVP event marking Philippine Independence Day.

“If the trip was personal, no funds from the government were used but I still did my job,” she said to explain the recent travels.

