Gothong Southern Properties Redefines Urban Living with Yello City @ Salinas—First Building Nears Turnover

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gothong Southern Properties is setting a new standard for urban residential developments with Yello City @ Salinas, a visionary project in Lahug, Cebu City. Designed for the modern urban professional, this four-building midrise community stands out by prioritizing tangible quality and transparent practices, with the first building rapidly approaching turnover in Q4 2025.

Gothong Southern Properties’ Yello City @ Salinas is more than just a development; it’s a commitment to raising the bar for residential living in Cebu, blending thoughtful design, quality construction, and transparent practices to meet the evolving needs of urban dwellers.

Breaking from industry norms, Gothong Southern Properties adopted a “build first, then sell” approach. This strategy allowed potential buyers to experience the quality and design firsthand, fostering trust and confidence. The official launch of Building 1 in September 2024, now nearing completion, is a testament to this commitment, offering a refreshing alternative to purchasing units based solely on renderings.

Thoughtful Design for Elevated Living

Yello City @ Salinas challenges the conventional high-density model. Building 1, with its 117 units, including 17 unique loft-style residences, emphasizes privacy and natural ventilation through single-loaded corridors. Each 21-square-meter studio unit showcases intelligent design, maximizing comfort and functionality within compact spaces.

Key features include a 2.9-meter-high floor-to-ceiling height for enhanced openness and airflow, and a 5-way smart lock system offering multiple access options like fingerprint recognition and mobile app control. Units are equipped with a tri-tone lighting system to adapt to various activities, strategic AC provisions for efficient cooling, and a modern bathroom with a built-in bidet, dual showerhead, and wall niche. The kitchen boasts a synthetic solid cast countertop with an integrated sink, prioritizing hygiene and durability. Additionally, building-wide Wi-Fi ensures seamless connectivity for all residents.

Building Trust and Empowering Personalization

“When buyers can walk through an actual unit rather than relying on 3D renderings, it changes everything,” explains Ms. Sheela Fariñas, Sales and Marketing Head. Gothong Southern Properties’ decision to construct Building 1 before launching sales reflects their financial stability and dedication to their vision, eliminating guesswork for buyers.

Further enhancing the homeownership experience, the Co-Create Program allows residents to personalize their units to reflect their individual style. For those seeking bespoke interiors, professional design services are also available, transforming the developer-buyer relationship into a collaborative journey.

Prime Location and Market Opportunity

Strategically located along Salinas Drive Extension, Yello City @ Salinas benefits from Lahug’s vibrant and well-connected environment. Residents enjoy convenient access to IT Park, major educational institutions, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, and transportation networks. This makes the development highly attractive to young professionals, students, and investors seeking sustained growth potential in one of Cebu City’s most desirable neighborhoods.

With Building 1 nearing completion and limited units remaining, interested buyers are encouraged to act swiftly. Starting prices of ₱3.1 million and a modest ₱20,000 reservation fee position Yello City @ Salinas competitively within Lahug’s dynamic residential market.

For inquiries and unit viewings, contact the Gothong Southern Properties Sales Team:

📧 Email: [email protected] 📞 Phone: +63 917 849 4827 🌐 Website: https://gothongsp.com/