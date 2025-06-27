CCMC completion: Garcia awards P700M contract to Dakay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just three days before stepping down, outgoing Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia signed off on a major contract awarding Phase 5 of the long-delayed Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) project to Dakay Construction and Development Corp. for P700 million, with a target completion in 240 calendar days.

Garcia made the announcement Friday, June 27, saying the contract to complete the hospital’s third to fifth floors has already been signed, paving the way for immediate construction.

“Well, Dakay ang atong na-awardan sa atong pagtiwas sa CCMC. And base sa contract, nakabutang 240 calendar days. That’s already been signed. Mahuman na gyud ang CCMC,” Garcia told reporters.

The 240-day timeline translates to roughly eight months, meaning if construction begins immediately, the CCMC completion would happen early in the next administration. Phase 5 includes finishing the third floor and constructing the fourth and fifth floors of the 10-story facility.

Deal sealed before new term

The announcement is a major development in the years-long saga of CCMC’s reconstruction, which began in 2015 to replace the hospital damaged by the 2013 Bohol-Cebu earthquake.

The decision to finalize the deal days before a new administration led by Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. takes over adds weight to the outgoing mayor’s promise to fast-track the city’s flagship medical facility.

The P700-million funding for the contract came from savings left over from a previous P1-billion contract awarded to M.E. Sicat Construction. That deal was signed during the term of the late Mayor Edgardo Labella but was terminated in 2022 due to delays.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo, infrastructure committee chairman, earlier explained that the savings would be enough to complete several floors, including the much-needed operating and delivery rooms on the fourth floor, and ICU facilities on the fifth.

“Once ma-bid out ni siya, this will complete a portion of the third floor, complete the fourth floor level, fifth, sixth, including a portion of the seventh floor,” Guardo said last year.

From confusion to clarity

The CCMC completion has long been marred by confusion, delays, and conflicting statements from city officials. In August 2024, the City Council raised concerns after reports emerged that Dakay Construction was already working on-site despite the absence of an official rebidding or a signed contract.

During an executive session, conflicting statements from the project director Engineer Robert Varquez, and acting city engineer Lowelle Corminal only muddled the matter further.

Varquez insisted no civil works were ongoing, while Corminal claimed there were observable activities involving Dakay Construction.

At the time, Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos pressed officials about the legitimacy of the works, only to be told that no Program of Work and Estimate (POWE) had yet been approved.

Now, with Garcia’s formal announcement and contract signing, the city has officially moved past that phase of uncertainty, at least for the third to fifth floors.

What’s next for CCMC?

While Phase 5 of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) reconstruction is now contractually underway, questions remain about completing the upper floors, specifically the seventh to tenth floors. as well as the general CCMC completion.

Former Mayor Michael Rama had previously announced that these floors would be finished through private donations, including nearly P1 billion reportedly pledged by Filipino and Chinese donors.

The Cebu Medical Society (CMS), led by former CCMC Chief Dr. Peter Mancao, was tasked with managing these donations. To date, about P205 million has been collected but remains undisbursed pending the finalization of a trust agreement.

However, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has urged donors to withdraw their contributions from CMS and instead donate directly to the Cebu City Government through the City Treasurer’s Office to ensure clear accountability.

Currently, the hospital operates with only three floors, providing outpatient and limited inpatient services. Once fully completed, CCMC is expected to house an operating and delivery room complex, pediatric ICU, administrative offices, and specialized medical centers, including Operation Smile and an eye institute.

