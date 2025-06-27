Tomas Osmeña feels betrayed by Archival, BOPK over zoning approval

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A rift has cracked open inside Cebu City’s dominant political party after Vice Mayor-elect Tomas Osmeña declared he felt betrayed by his own ally, Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr., and the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), over the passage of the city’s revised zoning ordinance.

“I feel betrayed also… BOPK betrayed the urban poor… Nestor betrayed them,” said Osmeña in an interview aired June 26 with broadcaster Jason Monteclar.

“Ako, I would like to alienate myself from the BOPK because I promised to help the urban poor, and believe me, I will always help them, he added.

The emotional public statement, coming just three days before Osmeña and Archival formally assume office, has exposed a seeming internal division within the party that once marched in unity.

“We are a government of the people, but the city hall thinks they are a different government—they think like Gwen. If we look at the Capitol building, the power emanates from the people; now it emanates from the council, which is wrong,” Osmeña said.

READ: Carbon vendors cry of alleged ‘betrayal’ over Archival’s zoning push



Marcos admin’s Senate bets push for passage of national land use bill

Fracture

The zoning ordinance, passed on third and final reading by the outgoing Cebu City Council on June 25, updates the city’s outdated land-use map and aligns it with the newly approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP).

It was approved unanimously, with no objection. Mayor-elect Archival quietly left the session hall moments before the vote.

For urban poor groups, vendors, and civil society leaders, many of whom had signed a covenant with Osmeña and Archival just two weeks before to protect the Carbon Market and public spaces, the vote felt like abandonment.

And Osmeña agreed.

READ: Mayor-elect Archival exits before Council OKs zoning ordinance

“I don’t care if Bimbo (Fernandez) doesn’t like me… I don’t like him either. But I’m not helping Bimbo, I’m helping the people. That’s the difference. The land use plan is just being used to legalize Megawide. And I strongly believe money changed hands,” Osmeña said.

He added, “The biggest crooks are not drug pushers, it’s the billionaires. They take our future.”

Betrayal

For Osmeña, the heart of the issue is the Carbon Market. He slammed what he views as a creeping privatization of a historically public space.

“Carbon is a public market, not a private mall like SM or Savemore. It exists so that people who can’t build their own supermarket can have a place to survive,” he said.

Mocking promises of low-wage jobs offered to the poor, Osmeña added, “To billionaires, don’t worry—we’ll give your daughter a job. She can be a waitress. That’s what you give us. Alkansi gyud ta .”

Archival: No betrayal, just urgency

In a phone interview on Friday, Archival denied that he betrayed anyone.

“Wala pa mi nagka-estorya [ni Tomas],” he said. “But the CLUP has been pending for 29 years. We needed the zoning ordinance as the vehicle to implement it. If we don’t have that, kita ra gyud ang wala sa whole Philippines.”

He said he did try to defer the approval, asking outgoing Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera for a delay, but the council moved ahead anyway.

As for his absence during the final vote, Archival explained he did not intend to issue a veto and preferred not to interfere with what he called “a landmark ordinance.”

“There is still an oversight committee. If something’s wrong, we’ll bring it back for review. I want to talk to Tommy,” he said.

Vendors walk out

Groups including CEMVEDCO, Carbonhanong Alyansa, and the Cebu Coalition of United Vendors Associations (CCUVA) accused the council of ignoring their call for a deferment.

“We were not asking for disapproval. We just wanted more time. We feel betrayed,” said civil society leader Bimbo Fernandez. “Especially by Mayor-elect Archival, who said in the newspaper that he would request a deferment, and then he wasn’t even there.”

The vendors had signed a covenant with Archival and Osmeña on June 12, committing to protect Carbon’s cultural and economic significance.

Osmeña: ‘I will ask the people to fight’

For Osmeña, the battle is just beginning.

“They’ll throw all kinds of legal complications. But I’ll make it simple—I will ask the people to fight for it,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP