Escudero, Romualdez likely to keep top posts in 20th Congress

There may be no change in leadership in the 20th Congress, as Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and House Speaker Martin Romualdez seem to have the numbers, according to their colleagues.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said that should the election for Senate president in the next Congress be held today or tomorrow, Escudero would be a sure winner with more than 13 votes.

“If the elections were to be held today or tomorrow, Escudero would surely win. But having said that, there’s still a long way to go before the fourth week of July,” Cayetano said.

He added that he personally supports Escudero, believing that his leadership was good for the chamber.

Explaining the chamber’s election process for its leaders, Cayateno said a candidate needs 13 votes to be elected Senate president. By tradition, the losing party gets elected as part of the minority, he added.

There have been reports that apart from Escudero, former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, and presidential sister Sen. Imee Marcos are also eyeing the chamber’s top seat.

The so-called “Duterte bloc”—whose members include Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go—earlier confirmed that Escudero and Sotto have asked for their support.

In the House, Romualdez appears to have no serious rival for the top post, with at least 287 lawmakers officially signing a manifesto signifying their support for his continued leadership.

This was the claim made by House leaders Ernesto Dionisio Jr. (Manila) and Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur), who both won their reelection bids, in a press conference on Thursday.

Other contenders

Among those who were reportedly vying for House speaker are Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, former Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas campaign manager; Bacolod Rep. Albee Benitez; and Cebu Rep. Duke Frasco, who was recently kicked out of the National Unity Party for refusing to toe the party line regarding Romualdez’s speakership.

“Anybody can actually run for speaker,” said Adiong. “But the question is whether that person or that Congress member has the numbers to secure the position.”

Right now, 283 out of the 287 incoming lawmakers have signed the manifesto supporting Romualdez, with the remaining four simply unable to sign in person, Dionisio said.

“Each vote, each decision by each House member is given weight and importance … that’s an overwhelming majority in support of Speaker Martin Romualdez,” he added.

This comes ahead of the State of the Nation Address, where the official election for speaker will take place.

Asked about Frasco’s recent remarks saying that he will support either Benitez or Tiangco for speaker, Adiong emphasized the voluntary nature of the selection process.

“Well, he’s entitled to his opinion; he is entitled to cast his vote for whom he feels [is fit for] the position,” said Adiong.

