Cebu’s Peñalosa faces China’s Jiang for WBF silver lightweight title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for an exciting showdown between Cebu’s very own Dave “The Hunter” Peñalosa and China’s Weiyi Jiang for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver Lightweight Championship on Saturday, June 28, at the Tinago Sports Complex.

The two fighters came face to face during Friday’s official weigh-in held at La Fortuna Bakery. Peñalosa, 34, tipped the scales at 131 pounds, while Jiang came in at 134.4 lbs.

Peñalosa is the son of former world champion Dodie Boy Peñalosa Sr. and the nephew of two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa. He enters the ring with an impressive 19-1 record, including 12 knockouts. Jiang, on the other hand, holds a 2-1 record with one knockout.

Promoter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy of Chao Sy Promotions guaranteed a night of quality boxing action for Cebuano fans.

READ: Peñalosa-Jiang showdown moved to Tinago Sports Complex

“This promotion doesn’t settle for weak matchups. Our fights are guaranteed action-packed. What’s the point of organizing an event if it ends in just one or two rounds? That’s no fun. We want real fights, toe-to-toe action, that’s what matters most,” said Sy.

Peñalosa expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to fight for a title again, having last held the WBO Oriental featherweight belt in 2019 before taking a break from boxing in 2023. He returned to action earlier this year.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity. I know my opponent is tough, especially with the trainer he has, so we really prepared hard. My focus is to give the crowd a great fight,” said Peñalosa, who now fights under Chao Sy’s banner.

Jiang won’t be coming to Cebu as a mere opponent. His trainer, China-based Jingjing Tepora, promised that their camp is aiming for nothing less than victory.

“Our boxers are ready for war. This will be a great fight. We brought two Chinese fighters here, and I think we’ll see a knockout in the middle rounds. They didn’t come here just to participate, they came to win,” said Tepora.

Jiang will be joined on the card by another Chinese prospect, the undefeated Tuohatasen Sailibieke (5-0, 3 KOs), who faces fellow unbeaten fighter Vicente Unidos (4-0, 3 KOs) of Chao Sy Stable in the co-main event. Both fighters weighed in at 120.2 lbs for their eight-round bout.

The event also features a Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) junior flyweight title bout between Chao Sy’s Jefre Jimenez (4-0, 2 KOs) and Marlon Alejandro (6-7-2, 1 KO), as well as a clash between Jemuel Aranas (6-2, 3 KOs) and Anthony Gilbuela (8-7-3, 2 KOs) of Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

Before the professional bouts, a series of amateur fights will serve as curtain-raisers, starting at 5 p.m. with free admission. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP