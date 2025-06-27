Garcia backs zoning law: ‘I didn’t make promises just to win votes’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Outgoing Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Friday, June 27, said he will “definitely sign” the newly approved revised zoning ordinance.

He said he has been supportive of updating Cebu City’s land use plan while distancing himself from promises allegedly made by Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. to Carbon Market vendors.

“Definitely, I will sign it,” Garcia told reporters. “These are the things nga akong ibilin sa next administration for them to work with enough ammunition to make Cebu a better place to live.”

The ordinance, which updates the city’s 1996 zoning regulations in line with the new Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP), has sparked public backlash from market vendors and urban poor groups who say they were left out of the consultations.

READ: CCMC completion: Garcia awards P700M contract to Dakay

Marcos admin’s Senate bets push for passage of national land use bill

Garcia, however, made clear that any commitments made to the vendors did not come from him.

“Mao nay kalahian namo. I did not promise things I cannot deliver just to get votes,” he said. “Nisaad sila, dili man ako ang nisaad. Lain man nga tawo.”

(That’s the difference between us. I did not promise things I cannot deliver just to get votes. They made the promises, not me. It was someone else.)

He emphasized that the zoning update was long overdue and necessary for streamlining development.

“If you don’t update it, permits will always require variances. That’s not efficient. Once updated, permits will be straightforward. I am 100% for the updated CLUP,” Garcia explained.

He added that he has yet to formally receive the ordinance document, which he believes spans around 60 pages, but he intends to review and sign it swiftly.

“When I receive it, I will review it for a few hours, and then I will sign the documents,” he said.

‘We cannot hold the city hostage’

Garcia pushed back against calls to reconsider the ordinance due to protests from Carbon Market vendors, saying the greater interest of the city must prevail.

“We cannot afford to hold hostage Carbon for the entire development of the city of Cebu just for that particular issue,” he said. “What is good for Cebu City is what we will do.”

“The hearings and deliberations are done. We have a record of that. It’s time to move forward,” he added.

Vendors cry betrayal

On June 24, leaders from CEMVEDCO, Carbonhanon, CCUVA, and civil society groups accused Mayor-elect Archival of betraying their trust by backing the ordinance’s approval.

They cited lack of proper consultation and transparency, warning that full privatization of the Carbon Market could displace small vendors and erode their livelihoods.

“Kung pananglitan ma-commercial na, dili na ni amoa. Mapadayon gyud ang pag-privatize sa tibuok Carbon Public Market,” said Erwin Goc-ong of CEMVEDCO.

(If this becomes commercialized, it will no longer belong to us. The full privatization of the entire Carbon Public Market will definitely continue.)

They also questioned the legal basis for declaring the Carbon Market a commercial zone, citing inconsistencies in zoning classifications and the private contractor’s 2024 application for a variance.

Archival, for his part, has dismissed the betrayal accusations, saying the CLUP and zoning ordinance were products of years of technical study and should not be delayed any further.

“Unsa man ako i-betray nila?,” Archival said.

(What is there for me to betray them with?)

He added that while he appealed for a delay, the ordinance is good legislation and crucial for unlocking infrastructure and housing projects.

He assured vendors that his administration will still review the project contracts and protect public interest, even as he supports the updated land use framework.

“I stood by them before, and I still stand by them now. But I am the mayor of everybody,” Archival said. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP