Sawadee, Sugbo: Mini Thailand Week 2025 returns to Cebu

Thailand returns to Cebu in full color and flavor as Mini Thailand Week 2025 officially opens its doors at the Ayala Center Cebu from June 26 to 29, 2025. With the theme “Discover Excellence, Trade with Thailand,” this four-day celebration marks the event’s return to the Queen City of the South for the first time since the pandemic.

Organized by the Thai Trade Center in Manila, this cultural fair aims to strengthen Thai-Philippine partnerships while giving Cebuanos a chance to explore authentic Thai products all under one roof.

A Hub for Trade and Cultural Exchange

Bringing Mini Thailand Week to Cebu reflects Thailand’s recognition of the city’s vital role as an economic and cultural hub in the Visayas. As Sutinee Vathana, Director of the Thai Trade Center in Manila, explained: With its growing industries, vibrant business community, and strong connectivity, Cebu offers the perfect place for Thai and Filipino businesses to come together, collaborate, and create new opportunities.

Mini Thailand Week 2025 brings together over 50 exhibitors from Thailand and the Philippines, offering a curated selection of food and beverages, health and beauty items, fashion, homeware, gems and jewelry, and other lifestyle products.

But the event doesn’t stop at shopping. Guests are treated to a full cultural experience with live cooking shows, traditional performances, product demos, and hands-on workshops that highlight Thailand’s rich heritage.

“Each product reflects a story of craftsmanship,” said Vathana. “Each engagement fosters meaningful connections, and every moment brings the rich and vibrant spirit of Thailand to the heart of Cebu.”

A Shared Vision for Growth

Gracing the opening ceremony was Governor-Elect of Cebu Province, Hon. Pamela S. Baricuatro, whose welcome message drew powerful connections between the traditions of Thailand and the cultural pride of Cebu.

“Mini Thailand Week 2025 celebrates a powerful truth: cultures grow stronger when they learn from each other,” Baricuatro said. “The lig-on (inner strength) in Thai silk mirrors the kasing-kasing (heart) in Cebu’s Hablon weavers. Your lipay (gladness) dances with our panindut (beauty in community).”

Baricuatro encouraged Cebuanos to view the event not only as a trade showcase but also as an informal classroom for learning from Thailand’s rich culture.

Meanwhile, H.E. Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Philippines, emphasized the historic and growing trade relationship between the two countries, which has flourished over 75 years of diplomatic ties.

“Cebu can serve as our gateway to reach a wider consumer market and engage more businesses,” she said. “Its strategic location and direct flights between Cebu and Bangkok create convenient access for entrepreneurs and consumers alike.”

Be Part of the Experience

Mini Thailand Week 2025 runs from June 26 to 29, 2025, at the Activity Center, Level 1, Ayala Center Cebu, and is open to the public during mall hours:

June 27 (Friday) & June 28 (Saturday): 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

June 29 (Sunday): 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Discover high-quality Thai goods or simply enjoy the best of Thai culture, right here in Cebu.