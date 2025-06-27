Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu takes #1 as the Best Beach, Island & Upcountry Resort

Boasting one of the finest white-sand beaches on the island, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu strikes a perfect balance between five-star sophistication and tropical charm. It holds the top spot as Best Beach, Island & Upcountry Resort at the Travel & Leisure Awards.

Fueled by a commitment to world-class hospitality, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu embodies elegance and versatility, solidifying its reputation as the region’s leading luxury resort.

Renowned for blending Thai graciousness with Visayan warmth, this 5-star luxury hotel offers exceptional hospitality, a stunning infinity pool, delectable dining options, well-appointed rooms, outstanding banquet facilities, refined wellness amenities, and more. Dusit Mactan is recognized as a holistic tropical resort destination for discerning guests from Mactan Island, Cebu, and across the Philippines.

Committed to world-class hospitality, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu features a variety of rooms and suites designed for both business and leisure travelers. Each accommodation includes state-of-the-art amenities, a private balcony with breathtaking ocean or city views, and an ensuite bathroom. Guests experience luxury that seamlessly combines Thai-inspired elegance with warm Filipino hospitality, creating a memorable stay.

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu is home to Benjarong, the island’s exclusive Thai fine dining restaurant, where authentic Thai flavors are meticulously crafted to perfection. The Tradewinds Café offers an extensive selection of local and international cuisine, with its renowned Saturday Seafood Night Market serving as a gastronomic highlight. The Sunset Sports Bar, presents comforting fare and beverages, recently enhanced by a newly launched menu that pays tribute to the rich culinary traditions of the Philippines’ three major islands. Completing the dining experience, The View provides a sophisticated setting for guests to enjoy refreshing drinks while taking in the picturesque al fresco views of Magellan Bay.

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu also features elegant and versatile event spaces, including the grand, pillarless Dusit Ballroom. With its refined design, it hosts high-level conferences, corporate events, weddings, and debuts, combining style, space, and impeccable service.

Namm Spa offers a sanctuary of holistic wellness, guiding guests through personalized treatments that rejuvenate body, mind, and spirit for a truly bespoke experience.

