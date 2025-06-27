Mr. Gay Sugbo 2025: Pageant turns spotlight on HIV awareness

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than glitz and glamor, the Mr. Gay Sugbo 2025 pageant on Saturday, June 28, will become a platform for HIV awareness.

It aims to urge Cebuanos to get tested, get informed, and help break the stigma.

Now on its latest edition, the annual event has continued its goal of promoting HIV education and encouraging people to get tested without fear.

“The advocacy of Mr. Gay Sugbo this year, and in the previous years, has always been HIV awareness,” said Dr. Christian Emmanuel Enriquez, president of the Mr. Gay Sugbo Organization.

He said the rising cases of HIV in Cebu make it more important for everyone to be informed and proactive.

“Don’t be afraid to have yourself tested,” Enriquez said.

“We should be very proactive in making sure that we know our HIV status and that we are able to reduce the stigma not only in the LGBTQ community but in the entire community at large,” he added.

The pageant candidates also shared their views on the importance of HIV awareness and testing.

Glosim Abal, 25, said he supports the advocacy by organizing seminars and putting up educational tarpaulins that are large enough for people to see in public spaces.

He also explained why some people still hesitate to take an HIV test.

“The misconception of HIV is that they are afraid of having the HIV test. Why? Because they are afraid to get the result,” he said.

Abal reminded the public that getting tested is a responsible step, and not something to be feared.

“Whatever the results are, it’s not the end of everything,” he said. “There is already medicine for this, like Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP).”

He also suggested that information about HIV prevention should be made more visible through advertisements to reach more people.

Another contestant, 29-year-old Vandolph Paras, said the public can already access basic information about safe sex through media.

However, he noted that many still do not know how to find reliable sources or access help.

“The basics of safe sex are already being spread through media,” Paras said. “The only problem is how to access it in the right way.”

While Mr. Gay Sugbo 2025 is a competition, its bigger purpose is to help fight HIV stigma and encourage open conversations about prevention and treatment, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Organizers hope the pageant inspires more people to take action, support health education, and treat those living with HIV with respect and compassion. /csl

