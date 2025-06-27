Cesafi powerhouses set to clash in inaugural V-League Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) are set to headline the inaugural V-League Visayas, which kicks off on July 6 at the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus gymnasium.

Leading the pack are the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters—Cesafi’s reigning women’s and men’s volleyball champions. They will be joined by several other top collegiate teams from Cebu in this first-ever V-League staging outside Metro Manila.

The USC Lady Warriors, who reclaimed the Cesafi women’s crown in December after toppling the defending champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, return to action with momentum on their side.

The USPF Lady Panthers will also compete in the tournament, eyeing revenge after their heartbreaking defeat.

On the men’s side, the UC Webmasters stunned the defending champions, the USJ-R Jaguars, to end a two-decade title drought dating back to 2003. Both teams are expected to renew their rivalry in the V-League Visayas.

Also joining the tournament are former Cesafi champions and hosts, the USJ-R Lady Jaguars and the Jaguars men’s team, along with the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats, the reigning Sinulog Men’s Open champions. CIT-U is also fielding a women’s squad.

In total, six Cesafi member schools will compete in both the men’s and women’s divisions: UC, USC, USJ-R, USPF, CIT-U, and the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.

Sports Vision Management Group Inc. president Richard Palou said the V-League Visayas marks a major milestone for volleyball development in the region.

“Cebu has produced some of the best volleyball players in the country, and we believe it’s time to bring a platform like the V-League to the Visayas. This tournament will not only provide a competitive environment but also complement the Cesafi tournaments by giving players more opportunities to excel,” Palou said in an earlier statement.

A team presentation and press conference is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, June 28, at Quest Hotel.

