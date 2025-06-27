Filipinas gear up for AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers in Cambodia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team, the Filipinas, are set to begin their biggest campaign of the year — the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Filipinas will play three matches, kicking off their campaign this Sunday, June 29, against Saudi Arabia.

They’ll face host nation Cambodia on July 2 and wrap up their run against Hong Kong on July 5.

The squad features a combination of veterans and new faces, headed by team captain Hali Long. She is joined by key mainstays such as Sara Eggesvik, Jaclyn Sawicki, Olivia McDaniel, Angela Beard, Jessika Cowart, Chandler McDaniel, Malea Cesar, Isabella Pasion, Janae DeFazio, and Kaya Hawkinson.

Returning to the national team after brief absences are Quinley Quezada, Sofia Wunsch, Meryll Serrano, and Carleigh Frilles.

The squad also highlights promising young talents like Nina Mathelus, Gabrielle Baker, Alexa Pino, Ava Villapando, and Chayse Ying. Rounding out the 26-player roster are Nina Meollo, Rhea Arcenal Chan, Katana Norman, and local standouts Inna Palacios, Dionesa Tolentin, and Charisa Lemoran.

Head coach Mark Torcaso expressed optimism in the team’s depth and balance.

“We are confident in every player in our pool, and we are excited by the 26 that will battle it out for us to get to the Asian Cup,” said Torcaso in a statement from the PFF.

“It’s well-balanced and provides quality in every area of the pitch. It’s also great to see some of our strong young players who have developed over the years joining our World Cup superstars.”

Notably absent from the roster are top scorer Sarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, and Reina Bonta. Despite their absence, the squad remains focused and optimistic.

The Filipinas need to top their group to secure a spot in next year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia — a crucial step in their continued rise in international football.

