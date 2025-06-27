Staged viral video in Consolacion sparks outrage, possible charges

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A viral video showing a so-called “libud-suroy” or street wanderer attacking a civilian in Consolacion, Cebu has been confirmed to be staged, with authorities now considering filing charges against the content creators.

Police Lieutenant Rhuffy Federe, Deputy Chief for Administration of the Consolacion Police Station, confirmed that the video was created purely for content and did not depict a real incident.

The video, posted by the Facebook page “LACION Vines,” showed a man supposedly with a mental health condition causing a commotion at a local market and punching a bystander.

The video, which was posted on Wednesday, June 25, has garnered over 4 million views and more than 2,000 comments, alarming residents and netizens — many of whom expressed concern and outrage over what they believed to be a real and disturbing incident.

Federe said the video was misleading and insensitive, especially for its portrayal of individuals with mental health issues. He added that the local government unit and police received numerous complaints from concerned citizens.

Following public backlash, the individuals involved in producing the video voluntarily appeared at the police station and apologized. Four out of the five vloggers connected to the video have already presented themselves to authorities.

The video mimicked a previously viral incident involving a real individual with mental health concerns who was rescued by authorities and brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center: Center for Behavioral Science.

Police are now planning to file legal charges against the vloggers involved, citing the spread of false information and the unnecessary panic it caused in the community.

Authorities also reminded content creators to be responsible and avoid producing content that could mislead the public or harm vulnerable sectors of society.

“Sa mga content creators, vloggers, welcome man ang content kay creativity man na pero must not come to an expense nga magspread ta og false information, magcreate og stress sa atoang katawhan,” Federe said.

(To content creators and vloggers, content is welcome because it’s a form of creativity — but it must not come at the expense of spreading false information or causing stress to our people.)

“So, in the event nga naay ingun ana nga sitwasyun nagcreate og fear sa public, naay complaint, musulod na gyud ang kapulisan ana. Kita man nato nga naay mali ang ilang gibuhat naa gyud nay legal consequences,” Federe added.

(So in situations like that, where fear is created among the public and complaints are filed, the police will definitely intervene. We clearly see there was wrongdoing on their part — and that carries legal consequences.)

