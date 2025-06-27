PMI’s Sugarey Leonard Pores to make Japan debut in August

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rising prospect Sugarey Leonard “The Farmer” Pores of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is set to make his international debut on August 3 in Japan.

Pores will face fellow up-and-comer Kaito Yamasaki of Japan in an eight-round, non-title super bantamweight bout.

This will mark Pores’ first fight outside the Philippines, after carving out an impressive undefeated record in Bohol.

All eight of his wins—including six by knockout—came under the banner of PMI’s “Kumong Bol-Anon” boxing series, where he built a strong local following.

His most recent victory came in dominant fashion, knocking out Jovanie Tagusi in the first round.

A win against Yamasaki, his first foreign opponent, could be a major breakthrough for Pores, who hopes to follow in the footsteps of stablemate Regie Suganob—PMI’s current No. 1 world title contender.

Their bout is part of a Muto Promotions card headlined by Takeru Inoue vs. Masataka Taniguchi, who will clash for the Japanese and OPBF light flyweight titles.

Pores won’t be the only Filipino in the lineup. Fellow PMI boxer Ben Ligas is also scheduled to fight, taking on Keita Nakayama in another eight-round non-title bout.

