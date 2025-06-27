Jeo Santisima returns to Japan for September bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima is set to return to the ring on September 7 in Shizuoka, Japan, for another high-stakes matchup.

Santisima, the eldest of the five Santisima boxing brothers, will square off against Japanese fighter Narumi Yukawa in an eight-round, non-title bout.

The 29-year-old Masbate native is looking to bounce back after dropping a unanimous decision to Japan’s Ei Go last March 29 in Tokoname.

That loss halted the momentum he had built from a three-fight winning streak, which followed a previous three-bout skid.

Now, Santisima hopes to regain his footing as he enters his seventh fight on Japanese soil. The ZIP Sanman Boxing standout holds a professional record of 25 wins—21 by knockout—against eight defeats.

His opponent, Yukawa, also 29 and a native of Shizuoka, carries an 8-3 record with seven knockouts.

He’s coming off back-to-back losses in Tokyo and China and has yet to face a fighter of Santisima’s caliber, making this bout a potential acid test for the Japanese boxer.

Also featured on the card is Japan-based Filipino Mark Vicelles, who will see action in his second fight in the country against Kosuke Tomioka.

