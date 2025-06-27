Japanese star Rukiya Anpo rooting hard for Pacquiao in WBC title bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japanese kickboxing and MMA star Rukiya Anpo is throwing his full support behind Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in what he believes could be the latter’s final fight.

The 29-year-old K-1 kickboxing champion, currently in Cebu studying English as a Second Language (ESL), said in an interview that he’s rooting hard for Pacquiao in his upcoming World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight title clash against Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“Technically, Manny Pacquiao is already old,” Anpo said. “I can’t say who will win or lose, but this might be his last fight, so I will cheer hard for him. I want Manny to win, and I hope it becomes the best fight of his life.”

Anpo and Pacquiao faced each other in a three-round exhibition bout last year in Tokyo, which ended in a draw. While many fans felt Anpo should have won, he said he was simply honored to share the ring with a legend.

“Manny is a boxer and I’m a kickboxer — our focus is different. Boxing is usually fought over 12 rounds, but ours was just three,” Anpo said. “A lot of people told me I should’ve won, but I felt fulfilled and content. I had the height advantage, sure, but I respect Manny so much.”

Asked whether he’s looking for a rematch, Anpo said it’s not on his mind. Instead, he values the friendship he has formed with the Filipino icon.

“I’m not really thinking about a rematch. We’re already good friends. I know about Manny’s political work, and I’d rather use our connection to ask what he can do to help more Filipinos — not just in the ring, but beyond it,” he said.

Still, Anpo admitted being surprised by Pacquiao’s speed and power during their bout.

“It happened so fast. When you’re in the ring, you can’t remember everything because of the adrenaline rush. But what I remember clearly from the first round was how strong and fast Manny’s punch was,” Anpo recalled.

