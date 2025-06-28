cdn mobile

Sara Duterte files counter-affidavit before Ombudsman

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter - Inquirer.net | June 28,2025 - 07:58 AM

Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte Photo from Inday Sara Duterte FB

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday filed her counter-affidavit before the Office of the Ombudsman in response to allegations of misusing confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

It was submitted by Duterte’s lawyers, Michael Poa and Paul Lim.

Last June 20, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Duterte, as well as nine other officials, to respond to the complaints initiated by the House of Representatives over her alleged misuse of confidential funds.

READ:

Palace questions Sara Duterte’s claim of ‘personal’ Australia visit

‘Female celebrity’ tagged in missing ‘sabungeros’ case

Ombudsman to Sara Duterte: Respond to misuse of funds complaints

 

All respondents were given 10 days from the receipt of the order to submit their affidavits.

The House of Representatives earlier this month adopted a committee report that recommended the filing of the following charges against the vice president and other officials from her office over the alleged misuse of confidential funds:

  • technical malversation
  • falsification and use of falsified documents
  • perjury
  • bribery and corruption
  • plunder, betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution

The order was issued as Duterte prepares to face the Senate impeachment court over accusations of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Australia, gov't funds, Ombudsman, Sara Duterte
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.