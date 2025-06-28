Sara Duterte files counter-affidavit before Ombudsman
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday filed her counter-affidavit before the Office of the Ombudsman in response to allegations of misusing confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.
It was submitted by Duterte’s lawyers, Michael Poa and Paul Lim.
Last June 20, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Duterte, as well as nine other officials, to respond to the complaints initiated by the House of Representatives over her alleged misuse of confidential funds.
All respondents were given 10 days from the receipt of the order to submit their affidavits.
The House of Representatives earlier this month adopted a committee report that recommended the filing of the following charges against the vice president and other officials from her office over the alleged misuse of confidential funds:
- technical malversation
- falsification and use of falsified documents
- perjury
- bribery and corruption
- plunder, betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution
The order was issued as Duterte prepares to face the Senate impeachment court over accusations of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.
