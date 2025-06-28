No winners of P158.68-M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot in June 27 draw
MANILA, Philippines — No bettor won the P158.68-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot in Friday night’s draw, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).
The winning numbers were 09-23-57-01-15-39.
Similarly, no bettor won the P36.89-million Megalotto 6/45 jackpot, where the winning numbers were 24-25-12-43-02-42.
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 was last won by a lone bettor for a P223.72-million jackpot last April 6, while the Megalotto 6/45 was last won also by a lone bettor for a P21.74-million jackpot last June 4.
The next Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw will be on Sunday night, while the next Megalotto 6/45 draw will be on Monday night.
