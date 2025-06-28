cdn mobile

Weather update: ‘Habagat’ to bring rains over most of PH

By: Jose Cielito Reganit - Philippine News Agency | June 28,2025 - 09:47 AM

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience rains due to the southwest monsoon (habagat), the weather bureau said on Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro region, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Moderate to at times heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, the habagat will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the Bicol and Ilocos regions, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the rest of Mindanao.

The rest of the Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The latest weather update also revealed that whole archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

