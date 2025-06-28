Davao Occidental earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 tremor sends panic
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental on Saturday morning, sending people out of their houses and into the streets, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Phivolcs initially reported the Davao Occidental earthquake to be magnitude 6.9 but later updated it to magnitude 6.1.
The tremor occurred at 7:07 a.m., 85 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town, Phivolcs said.
The quake had a depth of focus of 79 km and was tectonic in origin.
Aftershocks are projected but no damage is expected, the agency added.
A magnitude 5.5 aftershock followed at 7:41 a.m.
Further, according to another bulletin from Phivolcs, there is no tsunami threat to the country as a result of the earthquake.
These areas reported the following instrumental intensities:
Intensity V (Strong)
- Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)
- Kiamba, Sarangani
- General Santos City, South Cotabato
Intensity III (Weak)
- Magsaysay, Davao City and Matanao, Davao del Sur
- Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental
- Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
- Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental
- Maasim, Glan, Maitum, Sarangani
- T’Boli, Suralla, Banga and Koronadal City, South Cotabato
- Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
Intensity II (Slightly Felt)
- San Fernando, Bukidnon
- Balingasag, Misamis Oriental
- Norala and Santo Nino, South Cotabato
- President Quirino, Esperanza, Columbio and Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat
- Bislig City, Surigao del Sur
Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible)
- Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte
- Kalilangan, Bukidnon
- Carmen, Banisilan, Cotabato
- Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
- Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
- Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
Meanwhile, these areas had the following reported intensities:
Intensity V (Strong)
- Glan and Malungon, Saragani
- Pantukan, Davao de Oro
Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)
- Alabel, Kiamba, and Malapatan, Sarangani
- General Santos City
- Tupi and Koronadal City, South Cotabato
- Davao City and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur
- Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
- Monkayo, Davao de Oro
Intensity III (Weak)
- Maasim and Maitum, Sarangani
- Banga, Tampakan, Surallah and Polomolok, South Cotabato
- Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro
- Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur
Intensity II (Slightly Felt)
- Tantangan, Norala and Santo Niño, South Cotabato
Phivolcs is monitoring provinces mostly affected by the effects of the Davao Occidental earthquake. With a report from Germelina Lacorte
