Davao Occidental earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 tremor sends panic

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter - Inquirer Mindanao, Inquirer.net | June 28,2025 - 10:48 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental on Saturday morning, sending people out of their houses and into the streets, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs initially reported the Davao Occidental earthquake to be magnitude 6.9 but later updated it to magnitude 6.1.

The tremor occurred at 7:07 a.m., 85 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town, Phivolcs said.

The quake had a depth of focus of 79 km and was tectonic in origin.

Aftershocks are projected but no damage is expected, the agency added.

A magnitude 5.5 aftershock followed at 7:41 a.m.

Further, according to another bulletin from Phivolcs, there is no tsunami threat to the country as a result of the earthquake.

These areas reported the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity V (Strong)

Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)

Kiamba, Sarangani

General Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity III (Weak)

Magsaysay, Davao City and Matanao, Davao del Sur

Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Maasim, Glan, Maitum, Sarangani

T’Boli, Suralla, Banga and Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II (Slightly Felt)

San Fernando, Bukidnon

Balingasag, Misamis Oriental

Norala and Santo Nino, South Cotabato

President Quirino, Esperanza, Columbio and Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

Bislig City, Surigao del Sur

Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible)

Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte

Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Carmen, Banisilan, Cotabato

Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Meanwhile, these areas had the following reported intensities:

Intensity V (Strong)

Glan and Malungon, Saragani

Pantukan, Davao de Oro

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong)

Alabel, Kiamba, and Malapatan, Sarangani

General Santos City

Tupi and Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Davao City and Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur

Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Monkayo, Davao de Oro

Intensity III (Weak)

Maasim and Maitum, Sarangani

Banga, Tampakan, Surallah and Polomolok, South Cotabato

Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro

Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur

Intensity II (Slightly Felt)

Tantangan, Norala and Santo Niño, South Cotabato

Phivolcs is monitoring provinces mostly affected by the effects of the Davao Occidental earthquake. With a report from Germelina Lacorte

