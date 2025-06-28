Kusug-Barug alliance may be rekindled in 17th Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A political reunion may be in the works at Cebu City Hall.

Outgoing Mayor and Kusug president Raymond Alvin Garcia hinted on Saturday, June 28, at a possible rekindling of the alliance between his party, Kugi Uswag Sugbo (KUSUG), and Partido Barug as the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod officially takes shape.

In an interview with reporters shortly after administering the oath of office to Kusug’s winning councilors, Garcia noted the presence of key Partido Barug members during the ceremony, among them Councilors Francis Esparis, Franklyn Ong, Harry Eran, and South District Rep. and reelectionist Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr., fueling talks of a Kusug-Barug alliance.

“It just shows nga united ang among grupo. Of course, we will work for the best interest and development for the Cebuanos and the City of Cebu,” Garcia said.

When asked if this signals a formal coalition, Garcia was cautiously optimistic but non-committal.

“Nalipay ko nga nagpakita gyud sila, ilabina si Congressman Edu Rama, just to show support diri sa atong grupo, sa atong partido,” he said. “Kahibaw baya gyud mo nga isa ra mi ug partido sauna. We just ran in different parties sa 2025 pero it doesn’t mean to say dili nami amigo, dili nami higala. Amigo gihapon mi. We share the same principles. We share the same passion. We share many things alike.”

Supermajority in the making?

Asked if Kusug and Barug now collectively hold a “supermajority” in the incoming city council, Garcia said, “Kung imoha ng iphon — unom [sa Kusug], unom [sa Barug] — then supermajority na. But you know, dili ko ganahan mohisgot ug supermajority or majority, whatever it is, kay ang election sa officers and chairmanship sa sanggunian will still be in the next weeks. Dili sa ko muhisgot. But this is just a very good indication already nga nindot gyud ang among panagkuyog uban nila Congressman Edu ug mga kauban.”

Talks ongoing, alliance ‘open’

While stopping short of declaring a formal KUSUG-BARUG alliance, Garcia confirmed that talks have resumed between Kusug and Barug officials in the lead-up to the inaugural session of the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod.

“Dili sad ko kaingon ana nga ‘official.’ We have to wait for a few more weeks to say,” Garcia said when asked if the Kusug-Barug alliance has been formally revived.

“But I am very much open. Very, very much open.”

He added, “Definitely, we have been talking with them. Mao lage na nga mag-abot lang gyud gihapon mi ug estorya regarding coalitions, committee memberships, and chairmanships. Mo-prangka ko ninyo. I’ve stated that already before, so maghuwat lang gyud ta sa election mismo sa inaugural session.”

A full circle moment?

The potential revival of the Kusug-Barug alliance comes less than a year after its formal breakup.

In September 2024, then-suspended Mayor Michael Rama publicly declared the end of the coalition between his party, Partido Barug, and Kusug, led by then-Vice Mayor Garcia.

The split followed growing tensions after Garcia assumed leadership of the city during Rama’s preventive suspension.

What began as differences in governance style escalated into public criticisms, with Rama openly warning Garcia: “You better watch out.”

Garcia, for his part, admitted in a September 2024 interview that he had grown distant from Rama, saying he felt disappointed by the attacks on his leadership.

“I also felt not so good, felt bad… Wala ko nalipay sa iyang gibuhat,” he said at the time.

Ironically, just months before the split, in February 2024, Rama and Garcia had announced plans to run together again in the 2025 elections, with Rama stating, “Still my vice mayor for 2025 is Raymond Garcia.”

The tables have since turned. With Garcia finishing his term as the incumbent mayor and Kusug securing key seats in the city council, his leadership appears to remain a central figure in Cebu City’s political dynamics.

