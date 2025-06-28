Donald Trump says he would bomb Iran again if provoked
WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would consider ordering another military strike against Iran if the country intensifies its nuclear activities.
“Without a question. Absolutely,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room.
READ:
‘Devastating’ Iran strike: Trump compares it to Hiroshima
Trump hopeful for Gaza ceasefire, possibly ‘next week’
Trump also confirmed that his administration has dropped a plan to ease sanctions on Iran, which had been under consideration as part of a potential diplomatic opening.
Later Friday, the US Senate voted against a resolution that would have limited the president’s authority to launch further military action against Iran without congressional approval. (Xinhua)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.