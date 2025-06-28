cdn mobile

Donald Trump says he would bomb Iran again if provoked

Philippine News Agency June 28,2025 - 01:34 PM

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would consider ordering another military strike against Iran if the country intensifies its nuclear activities.

“Without a question. Absolutely,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room.

Trump also confirmed that his administration has dropped a plan to ease sanctions on Iran, which had been under consideration as part of a potential diplomatic opening.

Later Friday, the US Senate voted against a resolution that would have limited the president’s authority to launch further military action against Iran without congressional approval. (Xinhua)

