Fernandez resigns, warns of fallout between Archival and Osmeña

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Urban poor leader Bimbo Fernandez confirmed that he submitted his resignation as head of Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr.’s transition team.

He also warned that the growing rift between Archival and former mayor Tomas Osmeña may drag on, and could eventually fracture the Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) and paralyze Cebu City’s governance.

“I resigned because he would not personally meet with me to discuss the CLUP/ZO,” Fernandez said. “I was then already advocating its deferment. In my letter, I said that not holding any government position would make it easier for me to praise those who deserve praise, to question those who deserve to be questioned, and to fraternally criticize those who deserve criticism.”

Fernandez, in an interview on Saturday, June 28, said he submitted his resignation letter to Archival on June 24 and followed it with a public statement after getting no response.

“Wala man gihapon siya nitubag so I presumed gidawat na. Bisan pa dili niya dawaton, wala siyay choice. I never received a reply from Nestor. I’ve been trying to talk to him, and he does not want to talk to me,” he said.

(He still didn’t respond, so I presumed he accepted it. Even if he doesn’t, he has no choice.)

Possible political fracture

Fernandez, founder of the Pagtambayayong Foundation and longtime BOPK ally, said his concern is no longer limited to miscommunication with Archival but a broader fallout that could deepen the divide between Archival and BOPK’s founder and spiritual leader, Tomas Osmeña.

“Ambot lang kaha, mao sad na ako gikatingad-an nga even during the session, not a single one from BOPK niduol namo and say hi, and if you notice, if mosulod sila sa session hall dili muagi didto sa pultahan nga dili mi malabyan,” he said.

(I really don’t know—that’s also what I find strange, that even during the session, not a single one from BOPK came up to us to say hi. And if you notice, when they enter the session hall, they don’t pass through the door where they would have to walk past us.)

“Anyway mao na problema ron, but ang problema ana ron dili rana away namo ni Archival, away nasad ta ni Tomas Osmeña and Archival,” Fernandez added.

(Anyway, that’s the problem now. But the issue isn’t just between us and Archival anymore—it’s now also a conflict between us and Tomas Osmeña and Archival.)

He was referring to Osmeña’s own public fallout with Archival, triggered by the Cebu City Council’s approval of the revised zoning ordinance on June 25, a vote that happened while Archival quietly exited the session hall.

In a radio interview with broadcaster Jason Monteclar on June 26, just three days before taking office as vice mayor, Osmeña did not mince words:

“I feel betrayed also… BOPK betrayed the urban poor… Nestor betrayed them.”

Osmeña also announced he would distance himself from BOPK.

“I would like to alienate myself from the BOPK because I promised to help the urban poor, and believe me, I will always help them,” he said.

In the same interview, Osmeña slammed what he described as the administration’s prioritization of business interests, hinting at what he believed was backroom influence.

“The land use plan is just being used to legalize Megawide. And I strongly believe money changed hands.”

Will either side reach out?

Fernandez echoed Osmeña’s concern and questioned whether reconciliation is even possible.

“Well si Tommy man gud, sa interview ni Jason, there were serious accusations against Nestor. Those were very serious and ambot lang mo reach out si Nestor kang Tommy despite everything but kitang tanan we already know Tommy will not reach out. If dili mo reach out si Tommy, si Archival ang pangutana mo reach out?”

(Well, the thing with Tommy is, during Jason’s interview, there were serious accusations made against Nestor. Those were really serious. I don’t know if Nestor will reach out to Tommy despite everything, but we all know Tommy won’t make the first move. And if Tommy won’t reach out, the question is—will Archival?)

“Dili man gane to allegedly, harsh words, declarative words to,” he said, referring to the sharp language Osmeña used in public.

Still, Fernandez expressed hope that both sides would act professionally for the sake of Cebu City’s constituents.

“Hinaot unta (I hope) they will be professional, magkahiusa sila (unite) for the good of Cebu City. Ang naka nindot ani (The good thing is), both Tommy and Nestor reached out to vendors, I hope they will right the wrong. But ang ato ana (the real question is ) whether Tommy or Archival will right the wrong or basin story storya lang ni (or if this is all just talk ) to diffuse the tension that I raised,” he said.

Frustration over zoning vote, Carbon

Fernandez, along with Carbon vendors and civil society groups, had opposed the swift approval of the revised zoning ordinance. He had hoped the incoming mayor would move to defer it.

“Ang among split ni Archival bahin man gud niini, I tried to convince him na dili lang usa ipadayon because we made a commitment. Niingon man siya nako nga sa 24 mi mag estorya so I tried to say him. I texted him nga mag storya mi but wala siya mutubag. Ang worse pa gyud sa meeting nga iyang gipatawag wala pa gyud siya nitunga, so I submitted my resignation,” he said.

(Our split with Archival was really because of this. I tried to convince him not to push through with it for now because we had made a commitment. He told me we would talk on the 24th, so I tried to reach out. I texted him asking to talk, but he didn’t respond. What’s worse is that during the meeting he called for, he didn’t even show up—so I submitted my resignation.)

He said his decision to stay out of government was intentional, allowing him to freely question or support policy without conflict of interest.

“Ang ako ana akong plano dili nalang ko paemploy sa government, ug dili ko employ man gud maka question ta if dili okay ila gibuhat and makadayig ta also if nindot ilang gibuhat,” he said.

(My plan now is not to be employed in government anymore. When you’re not employed, you’re free to question if something’s not right—and you can also give praise when they do something good.)

‘Barugan nato ang saad’

Fernandez emphasized that what’s at stake is not just political unity but the promises made to vendors and the urban poor.

“Well, commercial nana pero we can still right the wrong, gibunoangan man ta sa previous administration so we have a chance to amend it. Kahibaw man ko na minority ta sa BOPK but ang ako lang unta bisan minority ta, barugan nato ang saad sa mga tawo, bahalag nidaog basta nibarog ta,” he said.

(Well, it’s already been commercialized, but we can still right the wrong. We were taken advantage of by the previous administration, so we have a chance to correct it. I know we’re the minority in BOPK, but for me, even if we’re the minority, we should stand by our promises to the people. It doesn’t matter if we lose—as long as we stood our ground.)

His greatest concern is that the split between Archival and Osmeña could lead to a breakdown in city governance.

“Ang akong kahadlokan magpadayon ang away ni Nestor and Tommy and unya ang implication ana mabungkag ang BOPK, kana problema na sa BOPK, but ang problema if mag away ang executive and legislative, ang ma-sacrifice ana kitang tanan.”

(What I’m afraid of is that the conflict between Nestor and Tommy will continue, and the implication of that is the possible breakdown of BOPK. That’s already a problem within BOPK—but the bigger issue is, if the executive and legislative branches end up at odds, we all end up being the ones who suffer.) /csl

