Teen dies, twin critical in Badian motorcycle-car collision

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A minor was killed while his twin brother was critically injured in a vehicular accident involving a motorcycle and a car in Barangay Ginablan, Badian town, on Friday evening, around 6 p.m.

The fatality was identified as Janssen Luke Caballero Ermac, 15, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in the same town and the driver of the motorcycle.

He was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician at a hospital in Balamban town.

His twin brother, Eugene Luis, who was riding pillion, was referred to a hospital in Cebu City due to severe injuries.

The Badian Police Station placed Joey Zamora, 28, a resident of Barangay Masa, Dumanjug town and the driver of the Toyota Wigo, under police custody.

Based on the initial investigation, the motorcycle was reportedly speeding and headed toward Poblacion, Badian, while the Toyota Wigo was traveling southbound toward Alegria town.

Upon reaching the area of the accident, the motorcycle allegedly veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the Wigo.

The impact threw the twins off the motorcycle, causing them to sustain multiple injuries.

Police also noted that neither of the two were wearing helmets at the time of the incident, which may have contributed to the fatality. /csl

