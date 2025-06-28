V-League Visayas launches, aims to boost regional volleyball talent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The V-League Visayas collegiate volleyball tournament isn’t just a one-off event—it’s being positioned as a long-term program to elevate regional talent and provide players outside Metro Manila with a national platform.

This vision was formally laid out during the tournament’s official press conference on Saturday, June 28, at Quest Hotel, where Premier Volleyball League (PVL) President Ricky Palou led the event.

Palou emphasized that the league aims to become a permanent fixture in Cebu’s sports calendar, highlighting the city’s growing pool of collegiate volleyball talent and the increasing number of Cebuano stars in the PVL.

“The V-League Visayas was always part of our plans back when we started the Manila edition, but it got delayed,” Palou shared.

“Thanks to the efforts of Ken Ucang, we’re finally bringing it to life.”

Ucang, who now serves as the tournament commissioner, played a key role in developing the Visayas edition.

“After two years of working on this, we finally made it,” Ucang said. “As a Bisaya from Mindanao, I’ve always dreamed of a brighter future for volleyball in the regions. Just like our players and coaches, I also dreamed big.”

Also present at the press conference were Joaquin Palou of Sports Vision Management, athletic directors of the six participating schools, team coaches, players, and sponsors.

“The V-League is now here in the Visayas, giving athletes a platform to showcase their skills. They no longer need to go to Manila just to be seen,” Ucang added. “This is a new chapter in our volleyball story. Magtinabangay ta, we need to help each other to strengthen our volleyball industry.”

The tournament kicks off on July 6 at the USJ-R Basak Coliseum. To mark the opening, the Cignal HD Spikers men’s and women’s teams will play exhibition matches against the reigning Cesafi champions—the USC Lady Warriors and the UC Webmasters men’s squad.

For Palou, this tournament is a crucial step toward developing regional volleyball programs. He also revealed plans for future face-offs between Visayas and Manila champions, and possible expansions to other provinces.

“The V-League is essential to player development. We’ve long wanted to grow it on a national scale, but time has always been a constraint,” he said. “When Ken approached us with this proposal two years ago, we said, ‘Why not?’ We’re happy to finally bring it here to Cebu.”

Palou added that the league also aims to expand further across the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Many of our PVL stars got their start in the V-League. We’re now pushing to develop the men’s game, too. We hope that future stars will emerge from tournaments like this.”

Aside from USC and UC, the participating teams include CIT-U, USJ-R, UP Cebu, and USPF. The tournament will follow a single round-robin format and be played on weekends throughout July. /csl

