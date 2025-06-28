CABC 7th Corporate Cup kicks off with new format, more teams, and new venue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) is set to open its 7th Corporate Cup on Sunday, June 29, with more teams, a fresh tournament format, and a new venue to elevate the action.

This year’s tournament will be held at the Game Changer Sports Center in Mandaue City, marking a major shift from previous conferences held at the Benedicto College gymnasium. The new venue allows for two games to be played simultaneously, accommodating the tournament’s expanded eight-team lineup.

The 7th Corporate Cup is recognized as the longest-running and most comprehensive basketball league for licensed architects in Cebu. It features teams representing various chapters of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP), each backed by its own sponsor.

The tournament was officially launched on Saturday at the FGU Tower. CABC chairman Paolo Alberto and co-chairman Oliver Tan led the event, joined by new sponsor Prefix, represented by Rodolfo Martisano Jr., John Nadela, and Keith Pinero. Team captains Chester Hinagdanan and Jorence Zamora were also present.

“This conference, we’re welcoming eight teams from different UAP chapters under Cluster 1,” said Alberto.

“We also introduced a more exciting format, with best-of-three series to look forward to. We’re proud to welcome new sponsors like Prefix, and the chapter-based format adds more pride and honor to the competition.”

TEAMS & FORMAT

The defending champions, Boysen Paints, are back to defend their title from the previous Mortabond Cup. They will be joined by Modern Windows, Prefix, Jotun, EZ Pavers, Kirby Building Systems, and Landlite.

In a major change, the traditional elimination round has been replaced by a classification round. According to Tan, the top four teams after the classification phase will earn a twice-to-beat advantage against the bottom four in the crossover quarterfinals. Both the semifinals and finals will follow a best-of-three format.

“This is the first time we’ve done this in league history,” Tan explained.

“We wanted to bring something new to raise the level of competition. In the past, top teams were often easily knocked out by lower-seeded squads, so this new format makes the games more competitive.”

A GROWING COMMUNITY

The shift to a new venue and the expanded team lineup reflect the steady growth of the CABC in recent years.

With more licensed architects getting involved, organizers hope to wrap up the conference by the first week of October, paving the way for their final tournament of the year. The CABC currently has over 150 members under its fold.

The 7th Corporate Cup tips off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, featuring opening ceremonies, a contest for Best Muse, and the first set of games. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP