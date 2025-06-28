LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Dumanjug Police Station has arrested two individuals suspected in the killing of a barangay secretary from Purok 5, Barangay Tubod-Dugoan, Dumanjug town, on Friday morning, June 27, 2025.

Barangay secretary shot dead in Dumanjug; two suspects arrested

The victim was identified as Celsa Regidor Redondo, who was found lifeless inside her room that morning. Authorities confirmed that she sustained gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

Police Captain Eden Rex Baguio, chief of the Dumanjug Police Station, said that witnesses were able to describe the suspects, which helped identify them.

The suspects were arrested in the same barangay with the help of barangay officials during a hot pursuit operation.

Police arrested alias “Teban,” 51, allegedly the lookout, and alias “Conrad,” 35, the suspected gunman. Conrad also has a pending murder case from a previous shooting incident.

“Duha ra gyud sila according pud sa kauban sa biktima nga duna kay babaye ilahang nakuan is duha ra gyud nadunggan pa man nila nga nag istoryahanay so wala na silay laing nakuanan duha ra gyud ang katong nisulod, na barge in sa kwarto sa biktima nga mao gyud namusil ug murag lookout nga naa sa gawas,” Baguio said.

(There were really only two suspects, according to the victim’s companion, who also said there was a woman present. But they only heard two voices talking. No one else was seen. Only those two entered, barged into the victim’s room—one shot her while the other acted as a lookout outside.)

Among the possible motives police are looking into is mistaken identity.

This is due to the fact that the victim had two helpers, and one of the helpers’ brothers also stayed in the house.

Authorities believe that the real target may have been alias “Kikil”, the helper’s brother, who previously worked with the victim at her coconut farm.

Kikil allegedly borrowed a large sum of money from the 51-year-old suspect and left without paying him back.

“Ang katong Kikil mao nay dakong posibilidad nga mao gyud nay target sa katong duha, so gapadayon pa atong interview aning tawhana, nagpadayon pa mi og imbestigar ani as to the motive,” he added.

(It’s highly possible that Kikil was the real target of the two suspects, so we’re continuing to interview this person. Our investigation into the motive is still ongoing.)

Baguio also said that although the barangay secretary was known to be strict and outspoken in her work, she never got into any serious fights or arguments, and that people in their community were already used to her demeanor.

Currently, police are preparing to file murder charges against the two suspects. /csl

