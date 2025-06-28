Jared Bahay inks new partnership with global sports brand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ateneo Blue Eagles’ incoming sophomore point guard and Cebuano basketball star Jared Bahay has officially joined global sportswear giant Nike.

The former top high school recruit signed his deal earlier this week alongside Nike Lead Professional for Sports Marketing Atty. Marianna Lopa, and his agent and mentor Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, who also serves as the current chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Bahay said the decision wasn’t made lightly, having spent years with his previous sponsor, Adidas—dating back to his high school days when he rose to prominence as the No. 1 high school player in the country.

“Switching from Adidas to Nike was not an easy decision. It took me some time to come to terms with the change, especially since I had already built a strong relationship with the people at Adidas,” said the 5-foot-9 playmaker, a multiple-time Cesafi champion, two-time Finals MVP, and Palarong Pambansa gold medalist with the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles.

“Their products have always been excellent, and I’m truly grateful for their support throughout the years. However, my decision was ultimately guided by the need to align with my team. Since everyone on the team is already using Nike, it was important for me to stay in sync with them, both in terms of performance and team unity.”

According to Bahay, Nike offered a comprehensive package that he and Dr. Dejaño carefully reviewed and negotiated.

“I’m excited about this new chapter and look forward to working with Nike moving forward,” he said.

“At the same time, I want to sincerely thank Adidas for outfitting and supporting me over the years, especially during pivotal moments in my journey—from the end of high school through my early days at Ateneo. Their support has played a big part in my growth, and I will always be grateful for that.”

With the new partnership comes a deeper sense of pride and responsibility, especially as Bahay is expected to be one of Ateneo’s key players in the upcoming UAAP season.

“It’s not just about wearing the brand; it’s about embodying what Nike stands for—excellence, perseverance, and pushing beyond limits,” Bahay added.

He also shared that he’s more motivated than ever, not just to compete, but to be a role model for young athletes who look up to him. Since the end of the UAAP season, Bahay and the Blue Eagles have been back in training.

“My team and I have been training hard since the end of last season. There are some new additions to the roster, and I believe they’ll be great reinforcements for the upcoming campaign,” he said. /csl

