Renowned sportsman Pato Gregorio named new PSC Chairman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed prominent sports figure Patrick “Pato” Gregorio as the new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Malacañang announced on Saturday, June 28.

The announcement came shortly after Richard “Dickie” Bachmann resigned from the position on Friday night.

Gregorio is no stranger to high-level leadership in Philippine sports.

He previously served as secretary general of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), sits on the Board of Trustees of the National Academy of Sports (NAS), and is the president of the Philippine Rowing Association.

He also served as co-chef de mission of the national team during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gregorio now succeeds Bachmann, who was appointed PSC chairman in late 2022 following the brief stint of Noli Eala.

Bachmann is best remembered for his strong push for grassroots sports development. In 2023, he visited Cebu alongside PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco as part of efforts to unify grassroots programs nationwide.

He also prioritized the rehabilitation and improvement of government-run sports facilities across the country.

Gregorio, meanwhile, remains a key figure in the MVP Sports Foundation led by tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan.

He previously visited Cebu as part of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons’ management team, welcoming then-high school standout Jared Bahay, who had initially committed to UP. Bahay eventually decommitted and chose to join the Ateneo Blue Eagles instead.

Beyond that, Gregorio has mostly worked behind the scenes in sports before his appointment as the new PSC chairman. /csl

