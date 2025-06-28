Cebu gears up for the 26th Franchise Expo at SM Seaside City Cebu

The vibrant and dynamic entrepreneurship landscape in Cebu City will receive a significant boost with the upcoming 26th Cebu Franchise Expo. Scheduled to take place from July 18 to 20, 2025, at SM Seaside City Cebu, Mountain Wing, this premier event promises to be a pivotal platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, and franchisors alike.

Register for free through the official website at www.fifaexpos.com or contact Ms. Kathleen Kotik at 0917 860 9329 for more information.

Over the years, FIFA (Filipino International Franchise Association) has built a strong platform that brings together franchisors from across the country. It has become a space where brands grow, connections are made, and industries move forward—continuing this mission now for 26 years.

Witness the most anticipated franchise expo in Cebu and discover 100+ franchise brands to choose from—ranging from food and beverage to retail, services, and beyond. Visitors can explore options suitable for every investment preference and interest. Get the chance to connect with established franchisors, industry experts, and fellow business enthusiasts, fostering valuable relationships and collaborations.

Register for free through the official website at www.fifaexpos.com or contact Ms. Kathleen Kotik at 0917 860 9329 for more information.

Business aspirants can also attend an exclusive franchise seminar led by industry professionals from RK Franchise Consultancy on July 21, 2025, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Eastland Hotel and Residences, Kasambagan, Cebu City, for only PHP 750.00 per participant. This half-day seminar will provide insightful ideas about franchising and trademarking. Book your slot now at www.fifaexpos.com.