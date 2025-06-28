TikTok video captures pure love between woman and dog in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Love isn’t always loud. Sometimes, it sits quietly on a street corner, soaked in rain but wrapped in warmth.

At around 2 a.m. on June 10, 2025, a woman and her dog rested on the sidewalk along Aznar Road in Barangay Sambag II, near a university along Urgello Street in Cebu City. TikTok user @danwilliamguill captured the scene in a short video while grabbing coffee nearby.

“Looy jod sila kay always nag ulan sa Cebu ato nga time and wala jod tarong na place asa sila maka plastar og tulog,” the uploader shared.

Despite the harsh weather, the dog seemed peaceful, even happy—curled beside its owner, clearly at ease.

“My sister (…) has seen them regularly,” the uploader added. “I already asked her to give them food since I’m back in Mindanao now. I just hope others nearby can help, even just a little.”

A heartening letter from an animal lover

During the day, the woman and her dog are usually seen near the same spot, by the roadside. At night, they make the pavement their shelter—no roof, no walls, just each other.

“Iyang dog kay comfy kaayo ato na time and mura najod sila family,” the uploader said.

Yet, what captured the hearts of viewers online wasn’t the hardship—but the love. The video showed no crying, no begging—just a quiet moment between a fur parent and her loyal companion.

Viewers on TikTok didn’t hold back their feelings.

“Hindi ramdam ni doggy ang hirap kasi princess treatment siya sa mom niya,” one user commented.

“Sobrang genuine ng love ng dogs basta mahal din sila ng owner,” another added.

“These are the kind of people who aren’t selfish… may you live long and may life become kinder to you,” one viewer wrote.

In a world where many measure worth through wealth and comfort, this woman and her dog show us that real affection doesn’t need luxury. Sometimes, it lives in quiet companionship—under the open sky, on a rain-soaked sidewalk.

They may not have much, but they have each other. And for many who watched, that was more than enough. /csl