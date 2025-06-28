Radisson Blu Cebu launches holistic sparty (spa party) packages

Radisson Blu Cebu is thrilled to unveil its newest pre-wedding offering, “Something Blu Before I Do,” an indulgent bridal sparty (spa party) experience designed for bride squads to fete more final moments before the big day. Officially launched in collaboration with some of Cebu’s most sought-after wedding organizers and event stylists, the packages add a unique and delightful wellness and sustainability-focused twist to the traditional bridal shower.

Starting at PHP4,500 to PHP5,000 net per person for exclusive use of the spa for 4 hours, these packages were crafted for intimate groups of six to eight, promising an elegant retreat centered on the rich, restorative properties of local cacao.

Guests are welcomed with a warm cup of sikwate and artisanal chocolates to set the mood for pampering. The highlight of the gathering includes cacao-based treatments that soothe the body and calm the mind, delivering both indulgence and health benefits using only locally-sourced, organic cacao products like cacao lava and butter, exclusively from The Chocolate Chamber. Alongside the relaxing treatments, guests are offered a curated selection of wholesome snacks, such as scones, the uniquely delicious Earl Grey loaf, cherry trifle, vegetarian turnover, rye bread sandwiches, among others, and some dark tablea chocolate confections adding local flair to the experience. While cocktails and bubbly are available separately, the focus remains on wellness, bonding, and a touch of indulgent fun.

For those looking to make their experience even more memorable, the upgraded package includes a special Bride Squad Gift Set filled with carefully selected items perfect from The Chocolate Chamber and The Spa at Radisson Blu Cebu for pampering and celebration to take home.

But beyond luxury, Something Blu Before I Do carries a heartwarming advocacy. A portion of the proceeds goes to First Consolidated Cooperative along Tañon Seaboards (FCCT) coop of young cacao farmers in Balamban, supporting the next generation of local farmers through educational provisions and cacao seedlings productivity while championing sustainable practices in Cebu.

Whether it’s to de-stress before the wedding or to share quality moments with the bride tribe, Radisson Blu Cebu’s Something Blu before I Do sparty packages offer a whimsical synergy of wellness, and purpose.

For inquiries and reservations, call 032 402 9900 or e-mail [email protected].