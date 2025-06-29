Cebu City: Twin early morning fires hit Tisa, Bulacao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate fires broke out in the early hours of Sunday, June 29, in residential areas of Barangays Tisa and Bulacao in Cebu City.

The first fire happened at around 1:52 a.m. in St. Jude Phase 1 Acres, Brgy. Bulacao. It burned down a house with a total area of 150 square meters. According to fire authorities, a single family was living in the house. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this fire, and no deaths were reported

Just about 45 minutes later, at 2:45 a.m., another fire broke out in Tuada Compound Extension, Brgy. Tisa. This fire affected two structures, with one of them totally damaged and the other was only partially damaged.

During the fire in Brgy. Tisa, one individual, identified as 69-year-old Antonio Dilovio, sustained first-degree burns on his back and right elbow and was promptly given medical attention

Firefighters responded quickly to both fires and promptly worked to extinguish the flames. In the Bulacao fire, the first alarm was raised at 1:57 am, was reportedly under control by 2:23 am, and completely put out by 2:34 a.m.

In the Tisa fire, it reached first alarm status before firefighters were able to put the fire out by 3:02 a.m.

The damage caused by the fire in Tisa is estimated at Php 45,000. However, the total cost of damage for the Bulacao fire is still being checked by fire officials.

As of this writing, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has not yet released the official cause of either fire. Investigations are still ongoing to find out what started the fires in both Barangays Tisa and Bulacao. /csl