LPA monitored outside PAR, low chance of intensifying—Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau monitored a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning.

The LPA was last spotted 1,410 kilometers east of Central Luzon around 8 a.m., according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) short online advisory.

But Pagasa assured the public that the weather disturbance has a “low” chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Earlier Sunday, the state weather bureau issued a thunderstorm advisory for residents in Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bataan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, and Rizal.

Thunderstorms are over Metro Manila and eight other Luzon areas on Sunday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

Pagasa also reported that overcast skies and rain showers will prevail over the western parts of the country throughout the day due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

On the other hand, localized thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country.

In a 7:42 a.m. advisory, Pagasa cautioned the residents in various areas in the capital region that moderate to heavy rain showers with strong winds will occur in the next two hours.

